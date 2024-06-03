Market Closed -
TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
10:24:36 2024-06-03 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1,735
ILa
-2.36%
-3.40%
-4.57%
ICL : Immediate report on other matter
June 03, 2024 at 05:20 pm EDT
June 3, 2024
FITCH Reaffirms ICL's BBB- Rating with a Stable Outlook
The Company hereby reports that FITCH has reaffirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook.
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary
Signature Date: June 3, 2024
Press Contact
Adi Bajayo
ICL Spokesperson
+972-52-4454789
Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com
Investor Relations Contact
Peggy Reilly Tharp
VP, ICL Global Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת
2024 ינויב 3
הביצי תיזחת םע -BBB הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תררשאמ FITCH
םע -BBB הרבחה לש ימואלניבה יארשאה גוריד תא הררשיא FITCH יארשאה גוריד תרבח יכ עידוהל תדבכתמ הרבחה
.הביצי תיזחת
ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש
תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2024 ינויב 3 :המיתחה ךיראת
תרושקת - רשק תשא
ויא'גב ידע ICL תרבוד
+972-52-4454789
adi.bajayo@icl-group.com
םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא
פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס +1-7665-983-314
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is an Israel-based company, which is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The Company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products. The Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash from different sources, as well as in the production of phosphates, such as phosphate rock, phosphoric acid, fertilizers and animal feed addictives. The Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants, such as brominates and organ phosphorus, elemental bromine, and other chemicals. The Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals.
Last Close Price
4.851
USD
Average target price
5.503
USD
Spread / Average Target
+13.46% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
