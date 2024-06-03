June 3, 2024

FITCH Reaffirms ICL's BBB- Rating with a Stable Outlook

The Company hereby reports that FITCH has reaffirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: June 3, 2024

Press Contact

Adi Bajayo

ICL Spokesperson

+972-52-4454789Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com

Investor Relations Contact

Peggy Reilly Tharp

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com