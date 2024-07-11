July 10, 2024

S&P Reaffirms ICL's BBB- Rating with a Stable Outlook

The Company hereby reports that S&P has reaffirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. In addition, S&P reaffirmed the Israeli local rating at ilAA stable outlook.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: July 10, 2024

Press Contact

Adi Bajayo

ICL Spokesperson

+972-52-4454789Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com

Investor Relations Contact

Peggy Reilly Tharp

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

2024 ילויב 10

הביצי תיזחת םע -BBB הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תררשאמ S&P

םע -BBB הרבחה לש ימואלניבה יארשאה גוריד תא הררשיא P&S יארשאה גוריד תרבח יכ עידוהל תדבכתמ הרבחה

.הביצי תיזחת םע ilAA תמרב לארשיב הרבחה לש ימוקמה גורידה תא S&P הררשיא ,ףסונב .הביצי תיזחת

ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש

תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2024 ילויב 10 :המיתחה ךיראת

תרושקת - רשק תשא ויא'גב ידע ICL תרבוד

+972-52-4454789adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא פרא'ת-ילייריגפ תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס +1-7665-983-314

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

