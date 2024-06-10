June 10, 2024

ICL Announces the Release of its Annual Corporate Responsibility (ESG) Report for 2023

The Company is pleased to announce the release of its Annual Corporate Responsibility (ESG) report for 2023 (the "2023 Report") which is now accessible at the following link: 2023 ICL Corporate Responsibility (ESG) Report. The 2023 Report contained on our website is not part of or incorporated by reference into this Form 6-K.

The 2023 Report provides the Company's diverse stakeholders with easy access to their subjects of interest and covers a wide range of ESG topics.

The 2023 Report addresses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and includes Sustainable Accounting Standard Board (SASB) indicators, reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosers (TCFD) indicators, in addition to the TCFD disclosures within ICL's 2023 Annual Report on form 20F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024 (Reference Number: 2024-02-022207).

The information in this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: June 10, 2024

