June 10, 2024
ICL Announces the Release of its Annual Corporate Responsibility (ESG) Report for 2023
The Company is pleased to announce the release of its Annual Corporate Responsibility (ESG) report for 2023 (the "2023 Report") which is now accessible at the following link: 2023 ICL Corporate Responsibility (ESG) Report. The 2023 Report contained on our website is not part of or incorporated by reference into this Form 6-K.
The 2023 Report provides the Company's diverse stakeholders with easy access to their subjects of interest and covers a wide range of ESG topics. The 2023 Report provides the Company's diverse stakeholders with easy access to their subjects of interest and covers a wide range of ESG topics.
The 2023 Report addresses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and includes Sustainable Accounting Standard Board (SASB) indicators, reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosers (TCFD) indicators, in addition to the TCFD disclosures within ICL's 2023 Annual Report on form 20F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024 (Reference Number: 2024-02-022207).
תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת
2024 ינויב 10
2023 תנשל ICL לש יתנשה (ESG) תידיגאתה תוירחאה חוד םוסרפ
("2023 חוד") 2023 תנשל ICL לש יתנשה (ESG) תידיגאתה תוירחאה חוד םוסרפ לע ןכדעל תדבכתמ הרבחה הווהמ וניא הרבחה רתאב אצמנש 2023 חוד .2023 תידיגאתה תוירחאה חוד:אבה רושיקב ןויעל ןימז רשא
.הינפה ךרד לע וב ללכנ וניא ןכו Form 6K לע הרבחה לש החווידמ קלח
ןווגמ הסכמו םהלש ןיינעה ימוחתב םינוש םיאשונל השיג ICL לש םינווגמה ןיינעה יקיזחמל קפסמ 2023 חוד
.ESG יאשונ לש בחר
SASB לש םירוטקידניא בלשמו ,הרבחה הצמיאש (SDGs) אמייקה-רב חותיפה ידעיל סחייתמ 2023 חוד GRI - Global ) ילבולג חווידל המזויה סקדניא לש םירוטקידניאל הינפה ןכו ,(תיאנובשחה תומייקה ינקת) Task Force on Climate related Financial ) TCFD לש םירוטקידניאלו (Reporting Initiative םויב םסרופ רשא 2023 תנשל הרבחה לש יתנשה חודב TCFD לש םירוטקידניא תללכהל ףסונב ,(Disclosers
.(2024-02-022207 אתכמסא 'סמ) 2024 ץרמב 14
שגוהש חווידכ בשחיי אל ,Form 6-K יבג לע ,Foreign Private Issuer -כ ,הרבחה לש הז חודב לולכה עדימה ףופכ וניא ,(קוחה) וינוקית לע Securities Exchange Act -ל 18 ףיעס תורטמל (filed) הרבחה ידי לע לע Securities Act of 1933 חוכמ םיחווידל הינפהה ךרד לע ללכנכ בשחיי אלו ,הז ףיעס יפל תויוביוחמל
.קוחה חוכמ וא וינוקית
ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2024 ינויב 10 :המיתחה ךיראת
תרושקת - רשק תשא ויא'גב ידע ICL תרבוד
+972-52-4454789adi.bajayo@icl-group.com
םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא פרא'ת-ילייריגפ תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס +1-7665-983-314
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
