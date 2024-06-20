June 2024
+100
Years of experience
founded in the Dead Sea
$7.5B
FY'23 Sales
~12k
Employees worldwide
$1.8B
FY'23 Adjusted
EBITDA
2 Key Trends
Advancing food security Enabling safe progress
~$6B
Market cap
3.9%
Dividend yield
Market cap as of May 9, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see most recent earnings release and 6-K filing for additional details.
2
Dividend yield as of May 2024 and calculated by taking dividend paid over past 12 months and dividing by market value at closing period.
Leading safe progress across four business segments
Industrial Products
Specialties-focused
- Global leader in bromine capacity and compounds
- Flame retardants - #1 in solutions for electronics, including EVs and AI, and construction
- Leader in clear brine fluids for oil and gas industry
- Specialty minerals - for pharma and nutraceuticals
Phosphate Solutions
Specialties-focused
- Global leader in phosphate specialties market
- Only Western producer with presence in China
- Specialty phosphates for various food and industrial applications
- Expanding into battery materials
Growing Solutions
Specialties-focused
- Leading global portfolio of specialty plant nutrition products
- Leadership positions
- Controlled release fertilizer (CRF) technology
- Specialty fertilizers in Brazil
- Professional turf, ornamental and horticulture
- Fertigation and organic fertilizer solutions
Potash
- Among most competitive potash suppliers globally
- Strategic assets provide efficiencies and flexibility
- Global market share of ~7%
3
Value chain
WPA Building Block of Downstream
Specialty Portfolio
WPA
Phosphate
MGA
4D Acid WPA
Rock
Single Ingredient Phosphate Salts
MSP,MKP,
DSP,DK
TSP,TKP,
MCP,MAP,
P,DCP,
TCP
SALP
DMP
SAPP,
STPP,
TSPP,
CAPP,
KTPP
TKPP
FePP
STMP SHMP LFP
Multicomponent Blends
Combine
Phosphate
+
Other Food
Ingredients
Starches, Spices,
Proteins, Gums,
Colors, Stabilizers
Locations: Germany, U.S. (3 sites),
Locations: U.S. (2 sites), Germany,
Locations: U.S., Israel, Brazil, China
Brazil, China (2 sites)
Brazil, UK, Australia, Argentina, China
4
ICL focus areas
Anode Electrical Contact
Anode (-)
Polymer Separator
Cathode (+)
Cathode Electrical Contact
Liquid Electrolyte: LiPF6
- Li2CO3
- PCl3/ PCl5
- AHF
Type of cathode: LFP (LiFePO4)
- Li2CO3
- H3PO4 / H3PO3 or MAP
- Iron
Next generation solid electrolyte:
- Sulfide tech - LiBr based
- Oxide tech
- Polymer tech
IP Conference 2022
5
Energy storage and EVs
North American LFP CAM demand
WPA demand
'000s mt
'000s mt P2O5
Auto
ESS
Other (1)
589
403
133
227
29
2022
2024
2026
2029
2030
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Technical MAP demand
Global LFP phosphate demand
'000s mt
'000s mt P2O5
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
(1) Includes eShips, consumer electronics, low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), and two-wheelers.
Sources: NA LFP CAM demand - IHS, SMM, WoodMac, interviews with market participants, and Roland Berger, as of December 2023. Phosphate demand for battery sector - CRU, 2024 forecast.
6
