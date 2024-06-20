June 2024

+100

Years of experience

founded in the Dead Sea

$7.5B

FY'23 Sales

~12k

Employees worldwide

$1.8B

FY'23 Adjusted

EBITDA

2 Key Trends

Advancing food security Enabling safe progress

~$6B

Market cap

3.9%

Dividend yield

Market cap as of May 9, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see most recent earnings release and 6-K filing for additional details.

2

Dividend yield as of May 2024 and calculated by taking dividend paid over past 12 months and dividing by market value at closing period.

Leading safe progress across four business segments

Industrial Products

Specialties-focused

  • Global leader in bromine capacity and compounds
  • Flame retardants - #1 in solutions for electronics, including EVs and AI, and construction
  • Leader in clear brine fluids for oil and gas industry
  • Specialty minerals - for pharma and nutraceuticals

Phosphate Solutions

Specialties-focused

  • Global leader in phosphate specialties market
  • Only Western producer with presence in China
  • Specialty phosphates for various food and industrial applications
  • Expanding into battery materials

Growing Solutions

Specialties-focused

  • Leading global portfolio of specialty plant nutrition products
  • Leadership positions
    • Controlled release fertilizer (CRF) technology
    • Specialty fertilizers in Brazil
    • Professional turf, ornamental and horticulture
    • Fertigation and organic fertilizer solutions

Potash

  • Among most competitive potash suppliers globally
  • Strategic assets provide efficiencies and flexibility
  • Global market share of ~7%

3

Value chain

WPA Building Block of Downstream

Specialty Portfolio

WPA

Phosphate

MGA

4D Acid WPA

Rock

Single Ingredient Phosphate Salts

MSP,MKP,

DSP,DK

TSP,TKP,

MCP,MAP,

P,DCP,

TCP

SALP

DMP

SAPP,

STPP,

TSPP,

CAPP,

KTPP

TKPP

FePP

STMP SHMP LFP

Multicomponent Blends

Combine

Phosphate

+

Other Food

Ingredients

Starches, Spices,

Proteins, Gums,

Colors, Stabilizers

Locations: Germany, U.S. (3 sites),

Locations: U.S. (2 sites), Germany,

Locations: U.S., Israel, Brazil, China

Brazil, China (2 sites)

Brazil, UK, Australia, Argentina, China

4

ICL focus areas

Anode Electrical Contact

Anode (-)

Polymer Separator

Cathode (+)

Cathode Electrical Contact

Liquid Electrolyte: LiPF6

  • Li2CO3
  • PCl3/ PCl5
  • AHF

Type of cathode: LFP (LiFePO4)

  • Li2CO3
  • H3PO4 / H3PO3 or MAP
  • Iron

Next generation solid electrolyte:

  • Sulfide tech - LiBr based
  • Oxide tech
  • Polymer tech

IP Conference 2022

5

Energy storage and EVs

North American LFP CAM demand

WPA demand

'000s mt

'000s mt P2O5

Auto

ESS

Other (1)

589

403

133

227

29

2022

2024

2026

2029

2030

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Technical MAP demand

Global LFP phosphate demand

'000s mt

'000s mt P2O5

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

(1) Includes eShips, consumer electronics, low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), and two-wheelers.

Sources: NA LFP CAM demand - IHS, SMM, WoodMac, interviews with market participants, and Roland Berger, as of December 2023. Phosphate demand for battery sector - CRU, 2024 forecast.

6

Thank you

