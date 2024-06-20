ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is an Israel-based company, which is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The Company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products. The Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash from different sources, as well as in the production of phosphates, such as phosphate rock, phosphoric acid, fertilizers and animal feed addictives. The Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants, such as brominates and organ phosphorus, elemental bromine, and other chemicals. The Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals