Delivers annual sales of $7,536 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $1,754 million, and continued strong cash generation of $818 million

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Consolidated annual sales were $7,536 million versus a record $10,015 million in 2022. Net income was $647 million versus $2,159 million, while adjusted net income was $715 million versus $2,350 million. Annual adjusted EBITDA was $1,754 million versus $4,007 million in 2022. Diluted earnings per share for 2023 were $0.50, while adjusted diluted EPS was $0.55. Operating cash flow was $1,595 million in 2023, while free cash flow was $818 million. For 2023, the Company paid out more than $350 million in dividends.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, consolidated sales were $1,690 million versus $2,091 million. Net income was $67 million, with adjusted net income of $123 million, versus $331 million and $358 million, respectively, for fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $357 million versus $698 million. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $0.05, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.10, versus $0.25 and $0.28, respectively. Operating cash flow was $415 million in the fourth quarter, while free cash flow was $160 million.

“ICL delivered adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion and operating cash flow of $1.6 billion, on the backdrop of a record 2022. During 2023, we expanded into additional new end-markets, with the groundbreaking of new advanced facilities and the launch of new innovative products, which will have a long-term impact on growth. We executed against our cost reduction plan and launched further efficiency measures in the fourth quarter, as we continued to respond to challenging market conditions and remained resilient in the face of war,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. “For the year, ICL delivered significant value to shareholders, with $818 million of free cash flow and more than $350 million in dividend payments, as we diligently managed the areas under our control, swiftly reacting to changing external conditions. We currently see improving demand in our key end-markets and, while we expect there will be new and continued challenges in 2024, we are looking forward to achieving our goals for the year, including inorganic growth.”

The Company also announced it is making a change to guidance practices, in order to provide greater transparency for its shareholders. Going forward, the Company will be providing guidance for expected potash sales volumes and EBITDA guidance for all of its business segments other than potash, which will be referred to as specialties-driven business segments.

For 2024, the Company expects the specialties-driven segments adjusted EBITDA to be between $0.7 billion to $0.9 billion. For potash, the Company expects 2024 sales volumes to be between 4.6 million metric tons and 4.9 million metric tons. The Company’s fourth quarter 2023 Potash segment EBITDA should give a good indication of EBITDA at current prices, and ICL expects every $20 change in the average potash CIF price from current levels to result in a $100 million annual impact to EBITDA (1a).

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions % of Sales $ millions % of Sales $ millions % of Sales $ millions % of Sales Sales 1,690 - 2,091 - 7,536 - 10,015 - Gross profit 560 33 933 45 2,671 35 5,032 50 Operating income 149 9 540 26 1,141 15 3,516 35 Adjusted operating income (1) 211 12 562 27 1,218 16 3,509 35 Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 67 4 331 16 647 9 2,159 22 Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders (1) 123 7 358 17 715 9 2,350 23 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.05 - 0.25 - 0.50 - 1.67 - Diluted adjusted earnings per share (in dollars) (2) 0.10 - 0.28 - 0.55 - 1.82 - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 357 21 698 33 1,754 23 4,007 40 Cash flows from operating activities 415 - 467 - 1,595 - 2,025 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (3) 255 - 212 - 780 - 747 -

(1) See “Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net income (non-GAAP)” below. (2) See “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods of activity" below. (3) See “Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)” to the accompanying financial statements.

Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Growing Solutions Three-months ended 31 December 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment operating income 39 95 122 340 74 116 (5) 32 Depreciation and amortization 17 15 46 45 59 49 20 24 Segment EBITDA 56 110 168 385 133 165 15 56

Industrial Products

The Industrial Products segment produces bromine from a highly concentrated solution in the Dead Sea and bromine‑based compounds at its facilities in Israel, the Netherlands and China. In addition, the segment produces several grades of salts, magnesium chloride, magnesia-based products, phosphorus-based products, and functional fluids.

Results of operations

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Segment Sales 299 349 1,227 1,766 Sales to external customers 294 343 1,206 1,737 Sales to internal customers 5 6 21 29 Segment Operating Income 39 95 220 628 Depreciation and amortization 17 15 57 61 Segment EBITDA 56 110 277 689 Capital expenditures 29 27 91 90

Significant highlights

Flame retardants: Sales of both bromine and phosphorous-based flame retardants decreased year-over-year due to lower prices, as electronics and construction end-market demand remained subdued.

Industrial solutions: Elemental bromine sales decreased year-over-year, as higher volumes only partially offset lower bromine prices.

Oil and gas: Record clear brine fluids sales and operating profit for 2023, due to strong end-market demand.

Specialty minerals: Record operating profit for 2023, despite slightly lower volumes.

Results analysis for the period October – December 2023

Sales Expenses Operating income $ millions Q4 2022 figures 349 (254) 95 Quantity 63 (34) 29 Price (115) - (115) Exchange rates 2 6 8 Raw materials - 7 7 Energy - 4 4 Transportation - 8 8 Operating and other expenses - 3 3 Q4 2023 figures 299 (260) 39

Quantity – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to an increase in sales volumes of bromine-based flame retardants and elemental bromine. This was partially offset by lower sales volumes of phosphorus-based flame retardants, specialty minerals and clear brine fluids.

– The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to an increase in sales volumes of bromine-based flame retardants and elemental bromine. This was partially offset by lower sales volumes of phosphorus-based flame retardants, specialty minerals and clear brine fluids. Price – The negative impact on operating income was primarily due to lower selling prices of bromine and phosphorus-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, and specialty minerals.

– The negative impact on operating income was primarily due to lower selling prices of bromine and phosphorus-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, and specialty minerals. Exchange rates – The favorable impact on operating income was mainly due to the positive impact on operational costs resulting from the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel against the US dollar, as well as the positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar.

– The favorable impact on operating income was mainly due to the positive impact on operational costs resulting from the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel against the US dollar, as well as the positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar. Raw materials – The positive impact on operating income was due to a decrease in raw material costs.

– The positive impact on operating income was due to a decrease in raw material costs. Transportation – The positive impact on operating income was due to a decrease in marine and inland transportation costs.

Potash

The Potash segment produces and sells mainly potash, salts, magnesium, and electricity. Potash is produced in Israel using an evaporation process to extract it from the Dead Sea at Sodom and in Spain using conventional mining from an underground mine. The segment also produces and sells pure magnesium, magnesium alloys and chlorine. In addition, the segment sells salt products produced at its potash site in Spain. The segment operates a power plant in Sodom which supplies electricity and steam to ICL facilities in Israel, with surplus electricity sold to external customers.

Results of operations

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Segment Sales 474 713 2,182 3,313 Potash sales to external customers 336 568 1,693 2,710 Potash sales to internal customers 49 36 129 184 Other and eliminations (1) 89 109 360 419 Gross Profit 231 456 1,171 2,292 Segment Operating Income 122 340 668 1,822 Depreciation and amortization 46 45 175 166 Segment EBITDA 168 385 843 1,988 Capital expenditures 132 92 384 346 Potash price - CIF ($ per tonne) 345 594 393 682

(1) Primarily includes salt produced in Spain, metal magnesium-based products, chlorine, and sales of excess electricity produced by ICL’s power plant at the Dead Sea in Israel.

Significant highlights

ICL's potash price (CIF) per tonne of $345 in the quarter was 1% higher than the third quarter of 2023 and 42% lower year-over-year.

The Grain Price Index decreased by 6.7% during the quarter due to decreased prices of wheat, corn and soybean by 16.2%, 12.8% and 8.5%, respectively, partially offset by an increase in prices of rice by 5.4%.

The WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report, published by the USDA in January 2024, showed a continued decrease in the expected ratio of global inventories of grains to consumption to 27.7% for the 2023/24 agriculture year, compared to 28.1% for the 2022/23 agriculture year and 28.4% for the 2021/22 agriculture year.

Freight rates have been increasing, with disruptions in the Red Sea and in Panama. Suez Canal shipments have plummeted due to the security situation in the area with many vessels rerouted around southern Africa, and the Panama Canal is navigating a historic water crisis, limiting the number of ships crossing.

Additional segment information

Global potash market - average prices and imports:

Average prices 10-12/2023 10-12/2022 VS Q4 2022 7-9/2023 VS Q3 2023 Granular potash – Brazil CFR spot ($ per tonne) 336 570 (41.1)% 351 (4.3)% Granular potash – Northwest Europe CIF spot/contract (€ per tonne) 388 813 (52.3)% 392 (1.0)% Standard potash – Southeast Asia CFR spot ($ per tonne) 318 675 (52.9)% 309 2.9% Potash imports To Brazil million tonnes 3.4 1.5 126.7% 3.6 (5.6)% To China million tonnes 3.6 1.8 100.0% 2.9 24.1% To India million tonnes 0.8 0.5 60.0% 0.6 33.3%

Sources: CRU (Fertilizer Week Historical Price: January 2024), SIACESP (Brazil), World Shipping Agenciamentos (WSA), FAI, Brazil and Chinese customs data.

Potash – Production and Sales

Thousands of tons 10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 Production 1,139 1,224 4,420 4,691 Total sales (including internal sales) 1,179 1,068 4,683 4,499 Closing inventory 284 547 284 547

Fourth quarter 2023

Production – Production was 85 thousand tonnes lower year-over-year, mainly due to operational challenges and war related issues in the Dead Sea, as well as a planned production shutdown in Spain.

– Production was 85 thousand tonnes lower year-over-year, mainly due to operational challenges and war related issues in the Dead Sea, as well as a planned production shutdown in Spain. Sales – The quantity of potash sold was 111 thousand tonnes higher year-over-year, mainly due to increased sales volumes to Brazil, China and Europe.

Full year 2023

Production – Production was 271 thousand tonnes lower year-over-year, in the Dead Sea mainly due to operational challenges, such as weather conditions and war related issues in the fourth quarter, as well as on-going geologic constraints in Spain.

– Production was 271 thousand tonnes lower year-over-year, in the Dead Sea mainly due to operational challenges, such as weather conditions and war related issues in the fourth quarter, as well as on-going geologic constraints in Spain. Sales – The quantity of potash sold was 184 thousand tonnes higher year-over-year, mainly due to increased sales volumes to Europe and China, partially offset by lower sales volumes to India, Brazil and the US.

Results analysis for the period October – December 2023

Sales Expenses Operating

income $ millions Q4 2022 figures 713 (373) 340 Quantity 11 2 13 Price (255) - (255) Exchange rates 5 3 8 Raw materials - 4 4 Energy - 5 5 Transportation - (2) (2) Operating and other expenses - 9 9 Q4 2023 figures 474 (352) 122

Quantity – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to an increase in sales volumes of potash to China, Brazil and Europe, partially offset by lower sales volumes to India and the US.

– The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to an increase in sales volumes of potash to China, Brazil and Europe, partially offset by lower sales volumes to India and the US. Price – The negative impact on operating income resulted primarily from a decrease of $249 in the potash price (CIF) per tonne, year-over-year.

– The negative impact on operating income resulted primarily from a decrease of $249 in the potash price (CIF) per tonne, year-over-year. Exchange rates – The favorable impact on operating income was due to a positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro and the British pound against the US dollar, as well as a positive impact on operational costs resulting from the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel against the US dollar.

– The favorable impact on operating income was due to a positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro and the British pound against the US dollar, as well as a positive impact on operational costs resulting from the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel against the US dollar. Energy – The positive impact on operating income was primarily due to a decrease in electricity and gas prices.

– The positive impact on operating income was primarily due to a decrease in electricity and gas prices. Operating and other expenses – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to operational savings.

Phosphate Solutions

The Phosphate Solutions segment operates ICL's phosphate value chain and uses phosphate rock and fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid to produce phosphate-based specialty products with higher added value, as well as to produce and sell phosphate-based fertilizers.

Phosphate specialties sales of $343 million and operating income of $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately 15% and 42% lower, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in operating income was driven mainly by lower selling prices and sales volumes, partially offset by lower costs of raw materials.

Sales of phosphate commodities amounted to $201 million, approximately 10% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating income of $36 million decreased year-over-year by $14 million, primarily due to lower prices, partially offset by higher volumes sold and lower raw material costs, mainly sulphur.

Results of operations

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Segment Sales 544 627 2,483 3,106 Sales to external customers 503 574 2,274 2,851 Sales to internal customers 41 53 209 255 Segment Operating Income 74 116 329 777 Depreciation and amortization* 59 49 221 189 Segment EBITDA 133 165 550 966 Phosphate specialties EBITDA 55 79 277 436 Phosphate commodities EBITDA 78 86 273 530 Capital expenditures 90 78 272 259

* For Q4 2023, comprised of $17 million in phosphate specialties and $42 million in phosphate commodities. For Q4 2022, comprised of $13 million in phosphate specialties and $36 million in phosphate commodities.

Significant highlights

White phosphoric acid (WPA): Sales decreased year-over-year, as higher volumes - mainly in Europe – only partially offset lower prices.

Industrial specialties: Sales decreased year-over-year, with lower prices in key markets, partially offset by higher volumes globally.

Food specialties: Volumes in Europe increased year-over-year, while global sales declined versus the prior year, due to lower volumes in the Americas related to a slower than expected recovery in consumer demand.

A positive pricing effect continued into the fourth quarter of 2023 with prices up to 15% higher when compared to the third quarter average. Negative sentiment was generated early in the quarter due to a reduction of DAP subsidies by India and a reduction of countervailing duties (CVDs) by the US on OCP, partially offset by lower market liquidity due to China’s decision to limit exports. In India, DAP prices decreased by $7/t from the previous quarter to $593/t CFR, due to the government’s decision to reduce the DAP subsidy for the rabi crop, which lowered demand for imports. US phosphate imports remained firm in October 2023, as distributors continued to restock depleted inventories. DAP FOB Nola prices increased by 7% during the quarter, finishing the year at $623/t despite decreased volumes in November and December, and the US Department of Commerce’s decision to decrease OCP’s CVDs from 19.97% to 2.12%. In Brazil, MAP prices were 6% higher in the quarter, reaching $563/t at the end of December. A lack of prompt availability and poor weather, which created a delayed import window for soy planting, continued to support prices at a time when demand usually begins to wane. In November 2023, China’s economic planning committee, the NDRC, suspended review of new export applications until year-end, in an effort to lower domestic prices.



Indian phosphoric acid prices are negotiated on a quarterly basis. The fourth quarter price was agreed at $985/t P2O5, up $135 from the third quarter price, reflecting a surge in DAP/MAP prices during the fourth quarter. The price for the first quarter of 2024 is still under negotiation.

Spot sulphur FOB Middle East eased to $78/t at the end of December, down from $108/t at the beginning of the quarter, as concerns over Chinese demand and ample availability weighed on fundamentals.

Additional segment information

Global phosphate commodities market - average prices:

Average prices $ per tonne 10-12/2023 10-12/2022 VS Q4 2022 07-09/2023 VS Q3 2023 DAP CFR India Bulk Spot 594 734 (19)% 518 15% TSP CFR Brazil Bulk Spot 422 543 (22)% 394 7% SSP CPT Brazil inland 18-20% P2O5 Bulk Spot 278 270 3% 275 1% Sulphur Bulk FOB Adnoc monthly Bulk contract 102 138 (26)% 82 24%

Source: CRU (Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, January 2024).

Results analysis for the period October – December 2023

Sales Expenses Operating

income $ millions Q4 2022 figures 627 (511) 116 Quantity (7) 8 1 Price (81) - (81) Exchange rates 5 1 6 Raw materials - 24 24 Energy - (1) (1) Transportation - (3) (3) Operating and other expenses - 12 12 Q4 2023 figures 544 (470) 74

Quantity – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to higher volumes of phosphate fertilizers and white phosphoric acid (WPA). This was partially offset by lower sales volumes of phosphate-based food additives and MAP used as raw material for energy storage solutions.

– The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to higher volumes of phosphate fertilizers and white phosphoric acid (WPA). This was partially offset by lower sales volumes of phosphate-based food additives and MAP used as raw material for energy storage solutions. Price – The negative impact on operating income was primarily due to lower selling prices of WPA, phosphate fertilizers and salts.

– The negative impact on operating income was primarily due to lower selling prices of WPA, phosphate fertilizers and salts. Exchange rates – The favorable impact on operating income was mainly due to the positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar which exceeded its negative impact on operational costs, as well as the positive impact on operational costs due to the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel and the Chinese yuan against the US dollar.

– The favorable impact on operating income was mainly due to the positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar which exceeded its negative impact on operational costs, as well as the positive impact on operational costs due to the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel and the Chinese yuan against the US dollar. Raw materials – The positive impact on operating income was mainly due to lower costs of sulphur, potassium hydroxide (KOH) and caustic soda.

– The positive impact on operating income was mainly due to lower costs of sulphur, potassium hydroxide (KOH) and caustic soda. Operating and other expenses – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to lower maintenance and operational costs.

Growing Solutions

The Growing Solutions segment aims to achieve global leadership in plant nutrition by enhancing its position in its core markets of specialty agriculture, ornamental horticulture, turf and landscaping, fertilizers and FertilizerpluS, and by targeting high-growth markets such as Brazil, India, and China. The segment also looks to leverage its unique R&D capabilities, substantial agronomic experience, global footprint, backward integration to potash, phosphate and polysulphate and its chemistry know-how, as well as its ability to integrate and generate synergies from acquired businesses. ICL continuously works to expand its broad portfolio of specialty plant nutrition, plant stimulation and plant health solutions, which consist of enhanced efficiency and controlled release fertilizers (CRF), water-soluble fertilizers (WSF), liquid fertilizers and straights (MKP/MAP/PeKacid), FertilizerpluS, soil and foliar micronutrients, secondary nutrients, biostimulants, soil conditioners, seed treatment products, and adjuvants.

Results of operations

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Segment Sales 478 527 2,073 2,422 Sales to external customers 475 513 2,047 2,376 Sales to internal customers 3 14 26 46 Segment Operating Income (5) 32 51 378 Depreciation and amortization 20 24 68 70 Segment EBITDA 15 56 119 448 Capital expenditures 36 38 92 101

Significant highlights

Specialty agriculture: Sales slightly decreased year-over-year, due to lower prices, partially offset by an increase in volumes, mainly in micronutrients, controlled released fertilizers and straight fertilizers.

Turf and ornamental: Sales decreased year-over-year, with turf sales decreasing, while ornamental horticulture sales remained stable.

Brazil: Weather-related challenges delayed fourth quarter orders, impacting both quarter and full year results.

ICL Boulby: Production of Polysulphate decreased by 6% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, declining to 238 thousand tonnes. For 2023 production reached 1,009 thousand tonnes, an annual production record.

FertilizerpluS: sales decreased year-over-year, as higher volumes only partially offset lower prices.

Planned maintenance in certain facilities was shifted from the first quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023, as a response to application delays in Europe, mainly due to weather, and Israel, mainly due to the war.

In the beginning of 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Nitro 1000, a manufacturer, developer and provider of biological crop inputs in Brazil, for a consideration of $30 million. Nitro 1000’s products mainly target soybean, corn and sugar cane crops, and their application replaces or optimizes the use of fertilizers. These products help farmers increase profitability, as well as offer more sustainable options.

Results analysis for the period October – December 2023

Sales Expenses Operating

income $ millions Q4 2022 figures 527 (495) 32 Quantity 98 (67) 31 Price (165) - (165) Exchange rates 18 (16) 2 Raw materials - 111 111 Energy - 1 1 Transportation - 2 2 Operating and other expenses - (19) (19) Q4 2023 figures 478 (483) (5)

Quantity – The positive impact on operating income was primarily due to higher sales volumes of specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products.

– The positive impact on operating income was primarily due to higher sales volumes of specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products. Price – The negative impact on operating income was primarily due to lower selling prices across most product lines, mainly specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products.

– The negative impact on operating income was primarily due to lower selling prices across most product lines, mainly specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products. Exchange rates – The favorable impact on operating income was primarily due to the positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the Brazilian real and the euro against the US dollar, which exceeded their negative impact on operational costs.

– The favorable impact on operating income was primarily due to the positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the Brazilian real and the euro against the US dollar, which exceeded their negative impact on operational costs. Raw materials – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to lower costs of commodity fertilizers, potassium hydroxide (KOH) and ammonia.

– The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to lower costs of commodity fertilizers, potassium hydroxide (KOH) and ammonia. Operating and other expenses – The negative impact on operating income was primarily related to higher maintenance and operational costs, as well as sales commissions.

Financing expenses, net

Net financing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to $33 million, compared to $41 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a decrease of $8 million. This decrease is mainly due to a decrease of $10 million in account receivables factoring expenses, partially offset by an increase of $2 million in interest expenses.

Tax expenses

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company’s reported tax expenses amounted to $33 million, compared to $158 million in the corresponding quarter of last year, reflecting an effective tax rate of 28% and 32%, respectively. The Company’s relatively low effective tax rate for this quarter was mainly due to the devaluation of the shekel against the US dollar.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and deposits amounted to $592 million compared to $508 million as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company maintained about $1.2 billion of unused credit facilities as of December 31, 2023.

Outstanding net debt

As of December 31, 2023, ICL’s net financial liabilities amounted to $2,095 million, a decrease of $221 million compared to December 31, 2022.

Credit facilities

Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility (RCF)

In April 2023, the Company entered into a Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility Agreement made between ICL Finance B.V. and a consortium of twelve international banks for a $1,550 million credit facility. The Sustainability-Linked RCF replaced a previous revolving credit facility that was entered into in 2015, as amended and extended in 2018, and which was due to expire in 2025.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had utilized $376 million of the credit facility.

Securitization

The total amount of the Company's committed securitization facility framework is $300 million with an additional $100 million uncommitted. As of December 31, 2023, ICL had utilized approximately $182 million of the facility’s framework.

Ratings and financial covenants

Fitch Ratings

In June 2023, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the Company’s long-term issuer default rating and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The outlook on the long-term issuer default rating is stable.

S&P Ratings

In July 2023, the S&P credit rating agency reaffirmed the Company’s international credit rating and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'. In addition, the S&P Maalot credit rating agency reaffirmed the Company’s credit rating of 'ilAA' with a stable rating outlook.

Financial covenants

As of December 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with all of its financial covenants stipulated in its financing agreements.

Dividend Distribution

In connection with ICL’s fourth quarter 2023 results, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of 4.76 cents per share, or approximately $61 million. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2024. The record date is March 14, 2024.

We present a discussion in the period-to-period comparisons of the primary drivers of change in the Company’s results of operations. This discussion is based in part on management’s best estimates of the impact of the main trends on our businesses. We have based the following discussion on our financial statements. You should read such discussion together with our financial statements.

Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net income (non-GAAP)

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Operating income 149 540 1,141 3,516 Provision for early retirement (1) 16 - 16 - Write-off of assets and provision for site closure (2) 34 - 49 - Legal proceedings, dispute and other settlement expenses (3) (2) 22 (2) 22 Charges related to the security situation in Israel (4) 14 - 14 - Divestment related items and transaction costs (5) - - - (29) Total adjustments to operating income 62 22 77 (7) Adjusted operating income 211 562 1,218 3,509 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 67 331 647 2,159 Total adjustments to operating income 62 22 77 (7) Total tax adjustments (6) (6) 5 (9) 198 Total adjusted net income - shareholders of the Company 123 358 715 2,350

(1) For 2023, reflects provisions for early retirement, due to restructuring at certain sites, as part of the Company’s global efficiency plan. (2) For 2023, reflects mainly a write-off of assets related to restructuring at certain sites, including site closures and facility modifications, as part of the Company’s global efficiency plan. (3) For 2023, reflects a reversal of a legal provision. For 2022, reflects mainly the costs of a mediation settlement regarding the claims related to the Ashalim Stream incident. (4) For 2023, reflects charges relating to the security situation in Israel deriving from the war which commenced on October 7, 2023. (5) For 2022, reflects a capital gain related to the sale of an asset in Israel and the Company’s divestment of a 50%-owned joint venture, Novetide. (6) For 2023, reflects the tax impact of adjustments made to operating income. For 2022, reflects tax expenses in respect of prior years following a settlement with Israel’s Tax Authority regarding Israel's surplus profit levy, which outlines understandings for the calculation of the levy, including the measurement of fixed assets, as well as the tax impact of adjustments made to operating income.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods of activity

Calculation of adjusted EBITDA was made as follows:

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Net income 84 342 687 2,219 Financing expenses, net 33 41 168 113 Taxes on income 33 158 287 1,185 Less: Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees (1) (1) (1) (1) Operating income 149 540 1,141 3,516 Depreciation and amortization 146 136 536 498 Adjustments (1) 62 22 77 (7) Total adjusted EBITDA (2) 357 698 1,754 4,007

(1) See "Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net income (non-GAAP)" above. (2) Commencing 2022, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA definition was updated, see the disclaimer above.

Calculation of diluted adjusted earnings per share was made as follows:

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 67 331 647 2,159 Adjustments (1) 62 22 77 (7) Total tax adjustments (6) 5 (9) 198 Adjusted net income - shareholders of the Company 123 358 715 2,350 Weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,290,575 1,291,299 1,290,668 1,289,947 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (in dollars) (2) 0.10 0.28 0.55 1.82

(1) See "Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net income (non-GAAP)" above. (2) The diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income‑shareholders of the Company by the weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands).

Consolidated Results Analysis

Results analysis for the period October – December 2023

Sales Expenses Operating income $ millions Q4 2022 figures 2,091 (1,551) 540 Total adjustments Q4 2022* - 22 22 Adjusted Q4 2022 figures 2,091 (1,529) 562 Quantity 170 (84) 86 Price (601) - (601) Exchange rates 30 (2) 28 Raw materials - 105 105 Energy - 10 10 Transportation - 5 5 Operating and other expenses - 16 16 Adjusted Q4 2023 figures 1,690 (1,479) 211 Total adjustments Q4 2023* - (62) (62) Q4 2023 figures 1,690 (1,541) 149

* See "Adjustments to reported Operating and Net income (non-GAAP)" above.

Quantity – The positive impact on operating income was primarily due to higher sales volumes of potash, bromine-based flame retardant, elemental bromine, specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products, as well as phosphate fertilizers and white phosphoric acid (WPA). These were partially offset by lower sales volumes of phosphate-based food additives and magnesium.

– The positive impact on operating income was primarily due to higher sales volumes of potash, bromine-based flame retardant, elemental bromine, specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products, as well as phosphate fertilizers and white phosphoric acid (WPA). These were partially offset by lower sales volumes of phosphate-based food additives and magnesium. Price – The negative impact on operating income was primarily related to a decrease of $249 in the potash price (CIF) per tonne year-over-year, as well as lower selling prices of specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products, bromine-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, white phosphoric acid (WPA) and phosphate fertilizers.

– The negative impact on operating income was primarily related to a decrease of $249 in the potash price (CIF) per tonne year-over-year, as well as lower selling prices of specialty agriculture and FertilizerpluS products, bromine-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, white phosphoric acid (WPA) and phosphate fertilizers. Exchange rates – The favorable impact on operating income was mainly due to a positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro and the Brazilian Real against the US dollar, which was partially offset by a negative impact on operational costs resulting from the above-mentioned appreciation, together with a positive impact due to the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel against the US dollar.

– The favorable impact on operating income was mainly due to a positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro and the Brazilian Real against the US dollar, which was partially offset by a negative impact on operational costs resulting from the above-mentioned appreciation, together with a positive impact due to the depreciation of the average exchange rate of the Israeli shekel against the US dollar. Raw materials – The positive impact on operating income was due to lower costs of sulphur, commodity fertilizers, potassium hydroxide (KOH), raw materials used in the production of industrial solutions products, and caustic soda.

– The positive impact on operating income was due to lower costs of sulphur, commodity fertilizers, potassium hydroxide (KOH), raw materials used in the production of industrial solutions products, and caustic soda. Energy – The positive impact on operating income was due to lower gas and electricity prices.

– The positive impact on operating income was due to lower gas and electricity prices. Transportation – The positive impact on operating income resulted from decreased marine transportation costs.

– The positive impact on operating income resulted from decreased marine transportation costs. Operating and other expenses – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to lower operational costs and sales commissions.

The following table sets forth sales by geographical regions based on the location of the customers:

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 $ millions % of Sales $ millions % of Sales Europe 464 27 608 29 Asia 440 26 592 28 South America 364 22 396 19 North America 318 19 358 17 Rest of the world 104 6 137 7 Total 1,690 100 2,091 100

Europe – The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices of potash, phosphate fertilizers, FertilizerpluS and specialty agriculture products and WPA, as well as lower sales volumes and selling prices of bromine-based flame retardants and salts, together with lower volumes of bromine-based industrial solutions. The decrease was partially offset by higher sales volumes of potash, phosphate fertilizers, FertilizerpluS and specialty agriculture products and WPA, together with a positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar.

– The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices of potash, phosphate fertilizers, FertilizerpluS and specialty agriculture products and WPA, as well as lower sales volumes and selling prices of bromine-based flame retardants and salts, together with lower volumes of bromine-based industrial solutions. The decrease was partially offset by higher sales volumes of potash, phosphate fertilizers, FertilizerpluS and specialty agriculture products and WPA, together with a positive impact on sales resulting from the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar. Asia – The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices and sales volumes of potash and MAP used as raw material for energy storage solutions, as well as lower selling prices of bromine-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, specialty agriculture products, together with lower volumes of clear brine fluids and phosphate fertilizers. The decrease was partially offset by higher sales volumes of bromine-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, specialty agriculture products and WPA.

– The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices and sales volumes of potash and MAP used as raw material for energy storage solutions, as well as lower selling prices of bromine-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, specialty agriculture products, together with lower volumes of clear brine fluids and phosphate fertilizers. The decrease was partially offset by higher sales volumes of bromine-based flame retardants, bromine-based industrial solutions, specialty agriculture products and WPA. South America – The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices of potash and specialty agriculture products, partially offset by higher sales volumes of the above-mentioned products.

– The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices of potash and specialty agriculture products, partially offset by higher sales volumes of the above-mentioned products. North America – The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices and sales volumes of potash, magnesium and phosphate-based flame retardants, as well as lower sales volumes of phosphate-based food additives. This was partially offset by higher sales volumes of phosphate fertilizers and specialty agriculture products, together with higher prices of phosphate-based food additives.

– The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower selling prices and sales volumes of potash, magnesium and phosphate-based flame retardants, as well as lower sales volumes of phosphate-based food additives. This was partially offset by higher sales volumes of phosphate fertilizers and specialty agriculture products, together with higher prices of phosphate-based food additives. Rest of the world – The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower sales volumes and selling prices of potash and phosphate fertilizers, as well as lower volumes of FertilizerpluS products, together with lower selling prices of specialty agriculture products and bromine-based industrial solutions, partially offset by higher sales volumes of bromine-based industrial solutions and specialty agriculture products.

Appendix: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 $ millions $ millions Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 420 417 Short-term investments and deposits 172 91 Trade receivables 1,376 1,583 Inventories 1,703 2,134 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 363 323 Total current assets 4,034 4,548 Non-current assets Deferred tax assets 152 150 Property, plant and equipment 6,329 5,969 Intangible assets 873 852 Other non-current assets 239 231 Total non-current assets 7,593 7,202 Total assets 11,627 11,750 Current liabilities Short-term debt 858 512 Trade payables 912 1,006 Provisions 85 81 Other payables 783 1,007 Total current liabilities 2,638 2,606 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt and debentures 1,829 2,312 Deferred tax liabilities 489 423 Long-term employee liabilities 354 402 Long-term provisions and accruals 224 234 Other 56 60 Total non-current liabilities 2,952 3,431 Total liabilities 5,590 6,037 Equity Total shareholders’ equity 5,768 5,464 Non-controlling interests 269 249 Total equity 6,037 5,713 Total liabilities and equity 11,627 11,750

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions except per share data) For the three-month period ended For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Sales 1,690 2,091 7,536 10,015 Cost of sales 1,130 1,158 4,865 4,983 Gross profit 560 933 2,671 5,032 Selling, transport and marketing expenses 286 281 1,093 1,181 General and administrative expenses 71 78 260 291 Research and development expenses 17 15 71 68 Other expenses 44 24 128 30 Other income (7) (5) (22) (54) Operating income 149 540 1,141 3,516 Finance expenses 4 65 259 327 Finance income 29 (24) (91) (214) Finance expenses, net 33 41 168 113 Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees 1 1 1 1 Income before taxes on income 117 500 974 3,404 Taxes on income 33 158 287 1,185 Net income 84 342 687 2,219 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interests 17 11 40 60 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 67 331 647 2,159 Earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings per share (in dollars) 0.05 0.26 0.50 1.68 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.05 0.25 0.50 1.67 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic (in thousands) 1,289,449 1,289,100 1,289,361 1,287,304 Diluted (in thousands) 1,290,575 1,291,299 1,290,668 1,289,947

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the three-month period ended For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Cash flows from operating activities Net income 84 342 687 2,219 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 146 136 536 498 Exchange rate, interest and derivative, net (51) (4) 24 157 Tax expenses 33 158 287 1,185 Change in provisions 9 (8) (32) (83) Other 22 4 29 (15) 159 286 844 1,742 Change in inventories 50 (72) 465 (527) Change in trade receivables 47 149 252 (215) Change in trade payables 66 (100) (101) (42) Change in other receivables 37 12 26 (46) Change in other payables 16 48 (210) 107 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 216 37 432 (723) Interest paid, net (37) (38) (115) (106) Income taxes paid, net of refund (7) (160) (253) (1,107) Net cash provided by operating activities 415 467 1,595 2,025 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds (payments) from deposits, net (10) 1 (88) (36) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (255) (212) (780) (747) Proceeds from divestiture of assets and businesses, net of transaction expenses - 4 4 33 Business combinations - - - (18) Other - - 1 14 Net cash used in investing activities (265) (207) (863) (754) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders (68) (314) (474) (1,166) Receipt of long-term debt 149 311 633 1,045 Repayments of long-term debt (183) (383) (836) (1,181) Receipts (repayments) of short-term debt 64 30 (25) (21) Receipts (repayments) from transactions in derivatives (1) 1 5 20 Dividend paid to the non-controlling interests - - (15) - Net cash used in financing activities (39) (355) (712) (1,303) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 111 (95) 20 (32) Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period 307 498 417 473 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 2 14 (17) (24) Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period 420 417 420 417

Operating segment data Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Growing Solutions Other Activities Reconciliations Consolidated $ millions For the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 Sales to external parties 294 408 503 475 10 - 1,690 Inter-segment sales 5 66 41 3 (1) (114) - Total sales 299 474 544 478 9 (114) 1,690 Segment operating income (loss) 39 122 74 (5) (1) (18) 211 Other expenses not allocated to the segments (62) Operating income 149 Financing expenses, net (33) Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees 1 Income before income taxes 117 Depreciation and amortization 17 46 59 20 1 3 146 Capital expenditures 29 132 90 36 5 12 304

Operating segment data (cont'd) Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Growing Solutions Other Activities Reconciliations Consolidated $ millions For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 Sales to external parties 343 656 574 513 5 - 2,091 Inter-segment sales 6 57 53 14 1 (131) - Total sales 349 713 627 527 6 (131) 2,091 Segment operating income (loss) 95 340 116 32 (2) (19) 562 Other expenses not allocated to the segments (22) Operating income 540 Financing expenses, net (41) Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees 1 Income before income taxes 500 Depreciation and amortization 15 45 49 24 1 2 136 Capital expenditures 27 92 78 38 2 7 244

Information based on geographical location The following table presents the distribution of the operating segments sales by geographical location of the customer: 10-12/2023 10-12/2022 $ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales Brazil 347 21 359 17 USA 295 17 333 16 China 284 17 283 14 Spain 77 5 80 4 United Kingdom 74 4 108 5 Israel 72 4 76 4 Germany 68 4 94 4 France 63 4 66 3 India 29 2 153 7 Austria 28 2 38 2 All other 353 20 501 24 Total 1,690 100 2,091 100

