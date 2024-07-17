July 17, 2024 Results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders On July 17, 2024, ICL Group LTD (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders voted on and approved, by the applicable required majority, each of the proposals that were described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement for the Meeting (the "Proxy Statement") that was attached as Item 1to a Report on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 31, 2024, as amended by the Report on Form 6-K/A furnished to the SEC on June 3, 2024, as detailed below: 1. Re-election of Yoav Doppelt, Aviad Kaufman, Avisar Paz, Sagi Kabla, Reem Aminoach, Lior Reitblatt, Tzipi Ozer Armon, Gadi Lesin, Michal Silverberg and Shalom Shlomo to serve as directors, effective as of the date of the Meeting, until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company or until any of their earlier resignation or removal. Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below: Name of Director Nominee Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 1,032,497,873 153,474,589 92,250 Yoav Doppelt 87.06% 12.94% 1,037,899,341 148,072,203 93,165 Aviad Kaufman 87.51% 12.49% 1,036,679,689 149,292,620 92,398 Avisar Paz 87.41% 12.59% 1,037,989,008 147,982,265 93,435 Sagi Kabla 87.52% 12.48% 1,179,638,386 6,333,101 93,221 Reem Aminoach 99.47% 5.74% 1,180,372,004 5,598,905 93,799 Lior Reitblatt 99.53% 0.47% 1,169,133,747 16,838,417 92,543 Tzipi Ozer Armon 98.58% 1.42% 1,179,810,317 6,188,811 65,580 Gadi Lesin 99.48% 0.52% 1,179,616,499 6,355,566 92,643 Michal Silverberg 99.46% 0.54% ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Name of Director Nominee Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Shalom Shlomo 1,036,012,572 149,987,299 64,839 87.35% 12.65% 2. Re-election of Dr. Miriam Haran as an external director (within the meaning of the Israeli Companies Law, 1999) for a second three-year term. Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below: Votes For (excluding Persona l Votes Against Abstentions Interest Votes) Re-election of Dr. Miriam Haran 618,958,551 6,052,773 94,066 as an external director 99.02% 0.98% 3. Approval of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association in order to allow for indemnification and insurance of directors and officers under the Israeli Economic Competition Law, 1988 (the "Israeli Competition Law"). Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below: Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Amendment to the Company's 1,185,036,430 558,692 459,587 Articles of Association 99.95% 0.05% The Company's amended Articles of Association, as approved at the Meeting, were filed as Annex A to the Proxy Statement. 4. Subject to the approval of Proposal 3, approval of an amendment to the exemption, insurance and indemnification undertaking letter issued by the Company to each of its directors and officers to allow for indemnification and insurance in connection with proceedings under the Israeli Competition Law. Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below: Votes For (excluding Persona l Votes Against Abstentions Interest Votes) Amendment to the exemption, 1,184,922,568 660,264 481,876 insurance and indemnification 99.89% 0.11% undertaking letter 5. Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a Member Firm of KPMG International, as the Company's independent auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below: Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Reappointment of Somekh 1,181,497,926 2,163,773 95,746 Chaikin (KPMG) 99.82% 0.18%

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv. Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary Signature Date: July 17, 2024 Press Contact Adi Bajayo ICL Spokesperson +972-52-4454789Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com Investor Relations Contact Peggy Reilly Tharp VP, ICL Global Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת 2024 ילויב 17 תוינמה ילעב לש 2024 תנשל תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה תואצות .)"הרבחה"( מ"עב פורג לא.יס.ייא לש )"הפיסאה"( תוינמה ילעב לש תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה הכרענ 17.7.2024 םויב לש םויה רדסל ולעוהש תועבצהה לכ תא ,ןיגב שרדנה בורל םאתהב ,הרבחה לש תוינמה ילעב ורשיאו ועיבצה ,הפיסאב 3 םויב ונקותש יפכ ,)2024-02-057702 אתכמסא 'סמ( 2024 ,יאמב 31 םוימ הפיסאל ןומיזבו העדוהב טרופמכ הפיסאה :ןלהל טרופמכ ,)2024-02-056554 אתכמסא 'סמ( 2024 ,ינויב ,ןמפואק דעיבא ,טלפוד באוי - )םיינוציח םירוטקריד םניאש( הרבחב םינהכמה םירוטקריד לש שדחמ םייונימ .1 ,המלש םולשו גרברבליס לכימ ,ןיסל ידג ,ןומרע רזוע יפיצ ,טלבטייר רואיל ,חנימע םאר ,הלבאק איגש ,זפ רשיבא .הרבחה לש האבה תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה םותל דע תפסונ הנוהכ תפוקתל :ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות םיענמנ דגנ דעב דמעומה םש ןוירוטקרידל 92,250 153,474,589 1,032,497,873 טלפוד באוי 12.94% 87.06% 93,165 148,072,203 1,037,899,341 דעיבא ןמפואק 12.49% 87.51% 92,398 149,292,620 1,036,679,689 זפ רשיבא 12.59% 87.41% 93,435 147,982,265 1,037,989,008 איגש הלבאק 12.48% 87.52% 93,221 6,333,101 1,179,638,386 חנימע םאר 5.74% 99.47% 93,799 5,598,905 1,180,372,004 רואיל טלבטייר 0.47% 99.53% 92,543 16,838,417 1,169,133,747 רזוע יפיצ ןומרע 1.42% 98.58% 65,580 6,188,811 1,179,810,317 ןיסל ידג 0.52% 99.48%

םיענמנ דגנ דעב דמעומה םש ןוירוטקרידל 92,643 6,355,566 1,179,616,499 לכימ גרברבליס 0.54% 99.46% 64,839 149,987,299 1,036,012,572 המלש םולש 12.65% 87.35% תפוקתל הרבחה לש )1999 ,תורבחה קוחב הז חנומ תועמשמכ( תינוציח תירוטקרידכ ןרה םירמ ר"ד לש שדחמ היונימ .2 .םינש שולש תב היינש הנוהכ :ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות םיענמנ דגנ םיעיבצמ יוכינב( דעב )ישיא ןיינע ילעב 94,066 6,052,773 618,958,551 ןרה ר"ד לש שדחמ היונימ 0.98% 99.02% תינוציח תירוטקרידכ םע רשקב הרשמ יאשונו םירוטקריד לש חוטיבו יופיש רשפאיש ןפואב הרבחה לש תודגאתהה ןונקת ןוקית רושיא .3 .1998 ,תילכלכה תורחתה קוח יפל םניינעב ךילהב ואיצוהש תואצוה :ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות םיענמנ דגנ דעב 459,587 558,692 1,185,036,430 תודגאתהה ןונקת ןוקית 0.05% 99.95% .תיללכה הפיסאל ןומיזל 'א חפסנכ ףרוצ ,תיללכה הפיסאב רשואש יפכ, הרבחה לש ןקותמה תודגאתהה ןונקת חוטיבו יופיש רשפאיש ןפואב , ,הרשמה יאשונ לש יופישו חוטיב ,רוטפ בתכ ןוקית רושיא ,3 'סמ העצה רושיאל ףופכב .4 .1998 ,תילכלכה תורחתה קוח יפל םניינעב ךילהב ואיצוהש תואצוה םע רשקב הרשמ יאשונו םירוטקריד לש :ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות םיענמנ דגנ םיעיבצמ יוכינב( דעב )ישיא ןיינע ילעב 481,876 660,264 1,184,922,568 יופישה יבתכ ןוקית 0.11% 99.89% חוטיבהו ,הרבחה לש םירקבמה ןובשחה יאורכ )תימלועה KPMG ירבח( ןיקייח ךמוס ןובשחה יאור דרשמ לש שדחמ םייונימ .5 .הרבחה לש האבה תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה םותל דע :ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות םיענמנ דגנ דעב