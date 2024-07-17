July 17, 2024

Results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On July 17, 2024, ICL Group LTD (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders voted on and approved, by the applicable required majority, each of the proposals that were described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement for the Meeting (the "Proxy Statement") that was attached as Item 1to a Report on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 31, 2024, as amended by the Report on Form 6-K/A furnished to the SEC on June 3, 2024, as detailed below:

1. Re-election of Yoav Doppelt, Aviad Kaufman, Avisar Paz, Sagi Kabla, Reem Aminoach, Lior Reitblatt, Tzipi Ozer Armon, Gadi Lesin, Michal Silverberg and Shalom Shlomo to serve as directors, effective as of the date of the Meeting, until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company or until any of their earlier resignation or removal.

Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:

Name of Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

1,032,497,873

153,474,589

92,250

Yoav Doppelt

87.06%

12.94%

1,037,899,341

148,072,203

93,165

Aviad Kaufman

87.51%

12.49%

1,036,679,689

149,292,620

92,398

Avisar Paz

87.41%

12.59%

1,037,989,008

147,982,265

93,435

Sagi Kabla

87.52%

12.48%

1,179,638,386

6,333,101

93,221

Reem Aminoach

99.47%

5.74%

1,180,372,004

5,598,905

93,799

Lior Reitblatt

99.53%

0.47%

1,169,133,747

16,838,417

92,543

Tzipi Ozer Armon

98.58%

1.42%

1,179,810,317

6,188,811

65,580

Gadi Lesin

99.48%

0.52%

1,179,616,499

6,355,566

92,643

Michal Silverberg

99.46%

0.54%

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Name of Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Shalom Shlomo

1,036,012,572

149,987,299

64,839

87.35%

12.65%

2. Re-election of Dr. Miriam Haran as an external director (within the meaning of the Israeli Companies Law, 1999) for a second three-year term.

Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:

Votes For (excluding Persona

l

Votes Against

Abstentions

Interest Votes)

Re-election of Dr. Miriam Haran

618,958,551

6,052,773

94,066

as an external director

99.02%

0.98%

3. Approval of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association in order to allow for indemnification and insurance of directors and officers under the Israeli Economic Competition Law,

1988 (the "Israeli Competition Law").

Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Amendment to the Company's

1,185,036,430

558,692

459,587

Articles of Association

99.95%

0.05%

The Company's amended Articles of Association, as approved at the Meeting, were filed as Annex A to the Proxy Statement.

4. Subject to the approval of Proposal 3, approval of an amendment to the exemption, insurance and indemnification undertaking letter issued by the Company to each of its directors and officers to allow for indemnification and insurance in connection with proceedings under the Israeli Competition Law. Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:

Votes For (excluding Persona

l

Votes Against

Abstentions

Interest Votes)

Amendment to the exemption,

1,184,922,568

660,264

481,876

insurance and indemnification

99.89%

0.11%

undertaking letter

5. Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a Member Firm of KPMG International, as the Company's independent auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Reappointment

of Somekh

1,181,497,926

2,163,773

95,746

Chaikin (KPMG)

99.82%

0.18%

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: July 17, 2024

Press Contact

Adi Bajayo

ICL Spokesperson

+972-52-4454789Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com

Investor Relations Contact

Peggy Reilly Tharp

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

2024 ילויב 17

תוינמה ילעב לש 2024 תנשל תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה תואצות

.)"הרבחה"( מ"עב פורג לא.יס.ייא לש )"הפיסאה"( תוינמה ילעב לש תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה הכרענ 17.7.2024 םויב לש םויה רדסל ולעוהש תועבצהה לכ תא ,ןיגב שרדנה בורל םאתהב ,הרבחה לש תוינמה ילעב ורשיאו ועיבצה ,הפיסאב 3 םויב ונקותש יפכ ,)2024-02-057702 אתכמסא 'סמ( 2024 ,יאמב 31 םוימ הפיסאל ןומיזבו העדוהב טרופמכ הפיסאה :ןלהל טרופמכ ,)2024-02-056554 אתכמסא 'סמ( 2024 ,ינויב

,ןמפואק דעיבא ,טלפוד באוי - )םיינוציח םירוטקריד םניאש( הרבחב םינהכמה םירוטקריד לש שדחמ םייונימ

.1

,המלש םולשו גרברבליס לכימ ,ןיסל ידג ,ןומרע רזוע יפיצ ,טלבטייר רואיל ,חנימע םאר ,הלבאק איגש ,זפ רשיבא

.הרבחה לש האבה תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה םותל דע תפסונ הנוהכ תפוקתל :ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות

םיענמנ

דגנ

דעב

דמעומה םש

ןוירוטקרידל

92,250

153,474,589

1,032,497,873

טלפוד באוי

12.94%

87.06%

93,165

148,072,203

1,037,899,341

דעיבא

ןמפואק

12.49%

87.51%

92,398

149,292,620

1,036,679,689

זפ רשיבא

12.59%

87.41%

93,435

147,982,265

1,037,989,008

איגש

הלבאק

12.48%

87.52%

93,221

6,333,101

1,179,638,386

חנימע םאר

5.74%

99.47%

93,799

5,598,905

1,180,372,004

רואיל

טלבטייר

0.47%

99.53%

92,543

16,838,417

1,169,133,747

רזוע יפיצ

ןומרע

1.42%

98.58%

65,580

6,188,811

1,179,810,317

ןיסל ידג

0.52%

99.48%

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

םיענמנ

דגנ

דעב

דמעומה םש

ןוירוטקרידל

92,643

6,355,566

1,179,616,499

לכימ

גרברבליס

0.54%

99.46%

64,839

149,987,299

1,036,012,572

המלש םולש

12.65%

87.35%

תפוקתל הרבחה לש )1999 ,תורבחה קוחב הז חנומ תועמשמכ( תינוציח תירוטקרידכ ןרה םירמ ר"ד לש שדחמ היונימ

.2

.םינש שולש תב היינש הנוהכ

:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות

םיענמנ

דגנ

םיעיבצמ יוכינב( דעב

)ישיא ןיינע ילעב

94,066

6,052,773

618,958,551

ןרה ר"ד לש שדחמ היונימ

0.98%

99.02%

תינוציח תירוטקרידכ

םע רשקב הרשמ יאשונו םירוטקריד לש חוטיבו יופיש רשפאיש ןפואב הרבחה לש תודגאתהה ןונקת ןוקית רושיא

.3

.1998 ,תילכלכה תורחתה קוח יפל םניינעב ךילהב ואיצוהש תואצוה

:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות

םיענמנ

דגנ

דעב

459,587

558,692

1,185,036,430

תודגאתהה ןונקת ןוקית

0.05%

99.95%

.תיללכה הפיסאל ןומיזל 'א חפסנכ ףרוצ ,תיללכה הפיסאב רשואש יפכ, הרבחה לש ןקותמה תודגאתהה ןונקת

חוטיבו יופיש רשפאיש ןפואב , ,הרשמה יאשונ לש יופישו חוטיב ,רוטפ בתכ ןוקית רושיא ,3 'סמ העצה רושיאל ףופכב

.4

.1998 ,תילכלכה תורחתה קוח יפל םניינעב ךילהב ואיצוהש תואצוה םע רשקב הרשמ יאשונו םירוטקריד לש

:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות

םיענמנ

דגנ

םיעיבצמ יוכינב( דעב

)ישיא ןיינע ילעב

481,876

660,264

1,184,922,568

יופישה יבתכ ןוקית

0.11%

99.89%

חוטיבהו

,הרבחה לש םירקבמה ןובשחה יאורכ )תימלועה KPMG ירבח( ןיקייח ךמוס ןובשחה יאור דרשמ לש שדחמ םייונימ

.5

.הרבחה לש האבה תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה םותל דע

:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות

םיענמנ

דגנ

דעב

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

95,746

2,163,773

1,181,497,926

דרשמ לש שדחמ םייונימ

0.18%

99.82%

ךמוס ןובשחה יאור

)KPMG( ןיקייח

ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש

תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת

2024 ילויב 17 :המיתחה ךיראת

תרושקת - רשק תשא

ויא'גב ידע

ICL תרבוד

+972-52-4454789

adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא

פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ

תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס

+1-7665-983-314

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 20:55:02 UTC.