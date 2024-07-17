July 17, 2024
Results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
On July 17, 2024, ICL Group LTD (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders voted on and approved, by the applicable required majority, each of the proposals that were described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement for the Meeting (the "Proxy Statement") that was attached as Item 1to a Report on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 31, 2024, as amended by the Report on Form 6-K/A furnished to the SEC on June 3, 2024, as detailed below:
1. Re-election of Yoav Doppelt, Aviad Kaufman, Avisar Paz, Sagi Kabla, Reem Aminoach, Lior Reitblatt, Tzipi Ozer Armon, Gadi Lesin, Michal Silverberg and Shalom Shlomo to serve as directors, effective as of the date of the Meeting, until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company or until any of their earlier resignation or removal.
Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:
Name of Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
1,032,497,873
153,474,589
92,250
Yoav Doppelt
87.06%
12.94%
1,037,899,341
148,072,203
93,165
Aviad Kaufman
87.51%
12.49%
1,036,679,689
149,292,620
92,398
Avisar Paz
87.41%
12.59%
1,037,989,008
147,982,265
93,435
Sagi Kabla
87.52%
12.48%
1,179,638,386
6,333,101
93,221
Reem Aminoach
99.47%
5.74%
1,180,372,004
5,598,905
93,799
Lior Reitblatt
99.53%
0.47%
1,169,133,747
16,838,417
92,543
Tzipi Ozer Armon
98.58%
1.42%
1,179,810,317
6,188,811
65,580
Gadi Lesin
99.48%
0.52%
1,179,616,499
6,355,566
92,643
Michal Silverberg
99.46%
0.54%
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
Name of Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Shalom Shlomo
1,036,012,572
149,987,299
64,839
87.35%
12.65%
2. Re-election of Dr. Miriam Haran as an external director (within the meaning of the Israeli Companies Law, 1999) for a second three-year term.
Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:
Votes For (excluding Persona
l
Votes Against
Abstentions
Interest Votes)
Re-election of Dr. Miriam Haran
618,958,551
6,052,773
94,066
as an external director
99.02%
0.98%
3. Approval of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association in order to allow for indemnification and insurance of directors and officers under the Israeli Economic Competition Law,
1988 (the "Israeli Competition Law").
Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Amendment to the Company's
1,185,036,430
558,692
459,587
Articles of Association
99.95%
0.05%
The Company's amended Articles of Association, as approved at the Meeting, were filed as Annex A to the Proxy Statement.
4. Subject to the approval of Proposal 3, approval of an amendment to the exemption, insurance and indemnification undertaking letter issued by the Company to each of its directors and officers to allow for indemnification and insurance in connection with proceedings under the Israeli Competition Law. Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:
Votes For (excluding Persona
l
Votes Against
Abstentions
Interest Votes)
Amendment to the exemption,
1,184,922,568
660,264
481,876
insurance and indemnification
99.89%
0.11%
undertaking letter
5. Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a Member Firm of KPMG International, as the Company's independent auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company.
Votes were recorded as detailed in the table below:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Reappointment
of Somekh
1,181,497,926
2,163,773
95,746
Chaikin (KPMG)
99.82%
0.18%
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary
Signature Date: July 17, 2024
Press Contact
Adi Bajayo
ICL Spokesperson
+972-52-4454789Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com
Investor Relations Contact
Peggy Reilly Tharp
VP, ICL Global Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת
2024 ילויב 17
תוינמה ילעב לש 2024 תנשל תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה תואצות
.)"הרבחה"( מ"עב פורג לא.יס.ייא לש )"הפיסאה"( תוינמה ילעב לש תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה הכרענ 17.7.2024 םויב לש םויה רדסל ולעוהש תועבצהה לכ תא ,ןיגב שרדנה בורל םאתהב ,הרבחה לש תוינמה ילעב ורשיאו ועיבצה ,הפיסאב 3 םויב ונקותש יפכ ,)2024-02-057702 אתכמסא 'סמ( 2024 ,יאמב 31 םוימ הפיסאל ןומיזבו העדוהב טרופמכ הפיסאה :ןלהל טרופמכ ,)2024-02-056554 אתכמסא 'סמ( 2024 ,ינויב
,ןמפואק דעיבא ,טלפוד באוי - )םיינוציח םירוטקריד םניאש( הרבחב םינהכמה םירוטקריד לש שדחמ םייונימ
.1
,המלש םולשו גרברבליס לכימ ,ןיסל ידג ,ןומרע רזוע יפיצ ,טלבטייר רואיל ,חנימע םאר ,הלבאק איגש ,זפ רשיבא
.הרבחה לש האבה תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה םותל דע תפסונ הנוהכ תפוקתל :ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות
םיענמנ
דגנ
דעב
דמעומה םש
ןוירוטקרידל
92,250
153,474,589
1,032,497,873
טלפוד באוי
12.94%
87.06%
93,165
148,072,203
1,037,899,341
דעיבא
ןמפואק
12.49%
87.51%
92,398
149,292,620
1,036,679,689
זפ רשיבא
12.59%
87.41%
93,435
147,982,265
1,037,989,008
איגש
הלבאק
12.48%
87.52%
93,221
6,333,101
1,179,638,386
חנימע םאר
5.74%
99.47%
93,799
5,598,905
1,180,372,004
רואיל
טלבטייר
0.47%
99.53%
92,543
16,838,417
1,169,133,747
רזוע יפיצ
ןומרע
1.42%
98.58%
65,580
6,188,811
1,179,810,317
ןיסל ידג
0.52%
99.48%
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
םיענמנ
דגנ
דעב
דמעומה םש
ןוירוטקרידל
92,643
6,355,566
1,179,616,499
לכימ
גרברבליס
0.54%
99.46%
64,839
149,987,299
1,036,012,572
המלש םולש
12.65%
87.35%
תפוקתל הרבחה לש )1999 ,תורבחה קוחב הז חנומ תועמשמכ( תינוציח תירוטקרידכ ןרה םירמ ר"ד לש שדחמ היונימ
.2
.םינש שולש תב היינש הנוהכ
:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות
םיענמנ
דגנ
םיעיבצמ יוכינב( דעב
)ישיא ןיינע ילעב
94,066
6,052,773
618,958,551
ןרה ר"ד לש שדחמ היונימ
0.98%
99.02%
תינוציח תירוטקרידכ
םע רשקב הרשמ יאשונו םירוטקריד לש חוטיבו יופיש רשפאיש ןפואב הרבחה לש תודגאתהה ןונקת ןוקית רושיא
.3
.1998 ,תילכלכה תורחתה קוח יפל םניינעב ךילהב ואיצוהש תואצוה
:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות
םיענמנ
דגנ
דעב
459,587
558,692
1,185,036,430
תודגאתהה ןונקת ןוקית
0.05%
99.95%
.תיללכה הפיסאל ןומיזל 'א חפסנכ ףרוצ ,תיללכה הפיסאב רשואש יפכ, הרבחה לש ןקותמה תודגאתהה ןונקת
חוטיבו יופיש רשפאיש ןפואב , ,הרשמה יאשונ לש יופישו חוטיב ,רוטפ בתכ ןוקית רושיא ,3 'סמ העצה רושיאל ףופכב
.4
.1998 ,תילכלכה תורחתה קוח יפל םניינעב ךילהב ואיצוהש תואצוה םע רשקב הרשמ יאשונו םירוטקריד לש
:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות
םיענמנ
דגנ
םיעיבצמ יוכינב( דעב
)ישיא ןיינע ילעב
481,876
660,264
1,184,922,568
יופישה יבתכ ןוקית
0.11%
99.89%
חוטיבהו
,הרבחה לש םירקבמה ןובשחה יאורכ )תימלועה KPMG ירבח( ןיקייח ךמוס ןובשחה יאור דרשמ לש שדחמ םייונימ
.5
.הרבחה לש האבה תיתנשה תיללכה הפיסאה םותל דע
:ןלהל הלבטב תוטרופמ העבצהה תואצות
םיענמנ
דגנ
דעב
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
95,746
2,163,773
1,181,497,926
דרשמ לש שדחמ םייונימ
0.18%
99.82%
ךמוס ןובשחה יאור
)KPMG( ןיקייח
ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש
תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת
2024 ילויב 17 :המיתחה ךיראת
תרושקת - רשק תשא
ויא'גב ידע
ICL תרבוד
+972-52-4454789
adi.bajayo@icl-group.com
םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא
פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ
תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס
+1-7665-983-314
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 20:55:02 UTC.