ICL : to Present at the Credit Suisse 33rd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 16-17

09/13/2020 | 09:01am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it will participate at the upcoming conference:

Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will present at the Credit Suisse 33rd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 17, 2020 at 11:45AM Eastern Daylight Time. Mr. Altman, together with Mr. Dudi Musler, ICL's IR Manager, will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings in the conference on that day and the day before (September 16, 2020). In addition, Mr. Altman will hold a Fireside chat with UBS, open to questions from the audience, on September 24, 2020 at 08:00AM Eastern Daylight Time.

These events will be webcasted and will be available on the Company's website at www.icl-group.com. Investors who wish to participate in the virtual meetings with Mr. Altman, may contact the hosting banks or directly through ICL's IR manager, Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com.  

ICL will also host its 2020 Virtual Investor Day on September 23 at 08:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The registration form to the event can be found here or in our website.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from its unique mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.  ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's Interactive Data Tool, please click here

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, Linkedin and Instagram

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

PRESS CONTACT

Dudi Musler

Or-li Kasuto Madmon

Investor Relations Manager

Scherf Communications

+972-3-684-4448

+972-52-4447750

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

Orli@scherfcom.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icl-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-33rd-annual-basic-materials-conference-on-september-16-17-301129736.html

SOURCE ICL


© PRNewswire 2020
