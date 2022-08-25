Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICLK   US45113Y1047

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(ICLK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.4612 USD   -6.83%
07:28aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : 2Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:06aEarnings Flash (ICLK) ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED Reports Q2 Revenue $38.1M, vs. Street Est of $51.4M
MT
07:06aEarnings Flash (ICLK) ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED Posts Q2 Loss $-0.15, vs. Street Est of $-0.05
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iClick Interactive Asia : 2Q22 Earnings Presentation

08/25/2022 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

NASDAQ: ICLK | 25 August 2022

1

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is provided to you by iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (the "Company") solely for informational purpose and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever in the United States or anywhere else. Specifically, this presentation does not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). No securities of the Company may be offered or sold in the United States without registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") unless pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirement of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company.

This presentation does not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to you. This presentation does not constitute and should not be considered as any form of financial opinion or recommendation by the Company or any other party.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in its strategic shift away from Marketing Solutions to focus on Enterprise Solutions; its success in implementing its SaaS + X business model; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; litigation and negative publicity surroundings China -based companies listed in the U.S.; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; its ability to comply with existing or future laws and regulations related to data protection or data security; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the emergence of COVID variants, and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

This presentation contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating the Company's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be obscured by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in net loss. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's performance, assess operating performance on a consistent basis, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision- making. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. See Appendix for a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA to net loss, its most comparable GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted net income/(loss) to net loss, its most comparable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures were presented with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures together for facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of operating performance between periods.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE FORWARDED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY OTHER PERSON (WHETHER WITHIN OR OUTSIDE YOUR ORGANIZATION/ FIRM) FOR ANY PURPOSE AND MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. ANY FORWARDING, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORIZED.

2

BUSINESS UPDATE

3

Key Business Updates

Business Updates

Launched Metaverse Livestreaming

• Leveraging the immersive virtual backgrounds and interactive 3D avatars, Arohar enhances the live

streaming quality and visual effects across multiple scenarios, including live streaming e-commerce,

Enhancement Mobile App Arohar

online meetings, games and social streaming

iParllay Collaborated with Hawksford

iParllay helped Hawksford establish a digital marketing channel to continuously grow customer base

effectively and drive sales collaborations across regions and business lines

• iClick leverages SaaS+X business strategy to provide HIZERO with one-stop "public + private domain"

iParllay Worked with HIZERO

full-stack marketing solutions, which effectively shorten its advertising transaction cycle while driving

traffic and building a comprehensive private domain system.

Industry Recognition Earned

GOLDEN MOUSE Award

THE 8TH PHOENIX ADX FESTIVAL - Phoenix Tree

Digital Marketing Influencer Technology Company of the Year

Private Domain Marketing - Gold Winner

Best Digital Marketing Tool of the Year

Classic Case of Socialized Marketing

2022 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards

Marketing Magazine MARKies Awards 2022

Tech Company of the Year - Merit Award

Best Use of MarTech - Bronze Winner

Marketing Magazine AOTY Awards 2022

Business Innovator's 2021 Most Innovative Solution Award

B2B Agency of the Year - Silver Winner

Digital Analytics Agency of the Year - Silver Winner

Best Marketing Technology Solution of the Year - Winner

Innovative Agency of the Year - Silver Winner

MarTech Agency of the Year - Bronze Winner

MarTech Breakthrough Awards

  • Best Programmatic Marketing Platform - Winner

4

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
07:28aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : 2Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:06aEarnings Flash (ICLK) ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED Reports Q2 Revenue $38.1M, ..
MT
07:06aEarnings Flash (ICLK) ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED Posts Q2 Loss $-0.15, vs. S..
MT
07:01aiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Reports 2022 Second-Quarter Unaudited Financial R..
PR
08/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/17ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : Frankie Interview @BUSINESS GOVirtual Conference and Expo 2022
PU
08/16Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/12Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Friday Trading
MT
08/11iClick Interactive to Report its Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Aug..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 265 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,65 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,46 $
Average target price 5,69 $
Spread / Average Target 1 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tie Zhu Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dylan Huang Independent Director
Lub Bun Chong Independent Director
Chu Pong Fong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED-90.00%44
DENTSU INC.13.66%9 037
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-5.99%379
ADWAYS INC.-8.22%220
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.-22.34%196
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%194