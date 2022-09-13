Advanced search
    ICLK   US45113Y1047

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(ICLK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
0.4300 USD   +6.30%
03:20aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!
PU
09/07Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/26Benchmark Downgrades iClick Interactive Asia Group to Hold From Buy
MT
iClick Interactive Asia : Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!

09/13/2022 | 03:20am EDT
iClick Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!
September 13, 2022

It was an amazing experience taking part in the Retail Asia Conference & Expo, a b2b "Tech x Retail" event that was held in HKCEC on Sep 6 - 8. We had a successful journey connecting with global retail enterprises and brand marketers, having a chance to share our unique insights on how marketing technology can drive transformation in retail, and demonstrate how our cutting-edge innovative solutions and comprehensive initiatives help brands create value and achieve optimal outcomes to win in the new consumer-driven world.

A huge thank you to everyone who visited our booth and brought our hard work to light! Stay tuned for more of our proprietary offerings in the near future!

Disclaimer

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 237 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 68,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,6 M 41,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 64,0%
