iClick Interactive Asia : Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!

September 13, 2022

iClick Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!

It was an amazing experience taking part in the Retail Asia Conference & Expo, a b2b "Tech x Retail" event that was held in HKCEC on Sep 6 - 8. We had a successful journey connecting with global retail enterprises and brand marketers, having a chance to share our unique insights on how marketing technology can drive transformation in retail, and demonstrate how our cutting-edge innovative solutions and comprehensive initiatives help brands create value and achieve optimal outcomes to win in the new consumer-driven world.

A huge thank you to everyone who visited our booth and brought our hard work to light! Stay tuned for more of our proprietary offerings in the near future!