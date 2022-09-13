iClick Interactive Asia : Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!

iClick Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!
September 13, 2022
iClick Concluded a Tremendous Success at the Retail Asia Conference & Expo!
It was an amazing experience taking part in the Retail Asia Conference & Expo, a b2b "Tech x Retail" event that was held in HKCEC on Sep 6 - 8. We had a successful journey connecting with global retail enterprises and brand marketers, having a chance to share our unique insights on how marketing technology can drive transformation in retail, and demonstrate how our cutting-edge innovative solutions and comprehensive initiatives help brands create value and achieve optimal outcomes to win in the new consumer-driven world.
A huge thank you to everyone who visited our booth and brought our hard work to light! Stay tuned for more of our proprietary offerings in the near future!
</i>","nextArrow":"
</i>","rtl":false,"responsive":[{"breakpoint":1025,"settings":{"slidesToShow":1}},{"breakpoint":768,"settings":{"slidesToShow":1}}]}">
Disclaimer
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:19:01 UTC.