iClick Interactive Asia : Evolution of Modern Loyalty Program and Future with NFT

[IABHK Roundtable Breakfast Event] Evolution of Modern Loyalty Program and Future with NFT

September 15, 2022

What will loyalty programs look like in Web3? As part of the IAB Hong Kong Commerce Committee, Yoyo Ng, General Manager of iClick, participated in organizing an exclusive C-level Round Table Breakfast yesterday to discuss the hottest trends in NFT technology and how to maximise brand engagement and loyalty with customers in the advent of Web3. Over 40+ heavy-weighted experts and C-level executives shared inspiring insights into modern loyalty program evolutions, best practices and learnings driven by Web3 innovations and technologies such as blockchain, NFTs and the metaverse.

Key Takeaways:

1. The advent of Web3 will take rewards and engagement to another level, creating exciting opportunities for brands to build their community through a more immersive consumer experience.

2. The future of loyalty will be tokenised, NFT rewards deepen members' connections to brands by transforming customers into brand stakeholders with ownership.

3. While NFT is still in its infancy stage, brands can take the first-mover advantage to establish themselves as leaders in the space and generate awareness among the younger, tech-savvy generation.