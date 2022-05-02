Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICLK   US45113Y1047

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(ICLK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.030 USD   +10.84%
07:31aiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/07ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : How Private Domain Traffic is Shaping future Cross-border E-Commerce Strategy in China?
PU
04/06Asian ADRs Decline in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/02/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2022.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com/.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

In the United States:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Core IR

Lisa Li

Tom Caden

Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866

Tel: +1-516-222-2560

E-mail: ir@i-click.com

E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclick-interactive-asia-group-limited-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301537121.html

SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
07:31aiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/07ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : How Private Domain Traffic is Shaping future Cross-border E-Comm..
PU
04/06Asian ADRs Decline in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/05Asian ADRs Tumble Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/30Asian ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/25Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/24ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Unaudited Financial Re..
PU
03/24Tranche Update on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced..
CI
03/24Tranche Update on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced..
CI
03/24IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations