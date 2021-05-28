Log in
    ICLK   US45113Y1047

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(ICLK)
iClick Interactive Asia : garnered the “Asia Best-In-Class Digital Marketing Technology” award at HKMOB Awards 2021

05/28/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
We are thrilled to announce that iClick has been crowned 'Asia Best-In-Class Digital Marketing Technology' award at Hong Kong's Most Outstanding Business (HKMOB) Awards 2021. Organized by CORPHUB, a professional entrepreneurship, finance, and business news platform in the local market, this annual prestigious award recognizes and showcases enterprises of different disciplines that are on the rise and how they got to where they are. We owe this achievement to our continuous development and optimization of our full-stack online marketing and enterprise data solutions that significantly reinforce iClick's leading position in Asia, which is a strong recognition of our exceptional business growth in recent years.

There is no doubt that iClick is fueled by its continuous innovation in technology, products and services. We will remain committed to innovating more data-driven marketing technologies and enterprise solutions for worldwide marketers to address the evolving needs of their customers and achieve business success in the digital era.

Disclaimer

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 17:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 328 M - -
Net income 2021 1,67 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 332x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 022 M 1 022 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,99 $
Last Close Price 10,95 $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Tang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chi Wai Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wing Hong Hsieh Chairman
Dylan Huang Independent Director
Lub Bun Chong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED28.22%1 022
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.46%23 328
DENTSU GROUP INC.20.88%9 500
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-12.55%5 188
MOBVISTA INC.67.63%1 673
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-14.33%749