iClick Interactive Asia : garnered the “Asia Best-In-Class Digital Marketing Technology” award at HKMOB Awards 2021

We are thrilled to announce that iClick has been crowned 'Asia Best-In-Class Digital Marketing Technology' award at Hong Kong's Most Outstanding Business (HKMOB) Awards 2021. Organized by CORPHUB, a professional entrepreneurship, finance, and business news platform in the local market, this annual prestigious award recognizes and showcases enterprises of different disciplines that are on the rise and how they got to where they are. We owe this achievement to our continuous development and optimization of our full-stack online marketing and enterprise data solutions that significantly reinforce iClick's leading position in Asia, which is a strong recognition of our exceptional business growth in recent years.

There is no doubt that iClick is fueled by its continuous innovation in technology, products and services. We will remain committed to innovating more data-driven marketing technologies and enterprise solutions for worldwide marketers to address the evolving needs of their customers and achieve business success in the digital era.