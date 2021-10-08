ICOA : Cancels 2.5 Billion Common Stock Shares

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) (“ICOA” or the “Company”) a publicly traded Nevada company and a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto Space through multiple acquisitions, announces it has cancelled a total of 2.5 billion outstanding common shares to date.

ICOA’s management team is pleased to report that it has cancelled a total of 2.5 billion outstanding common shares so far.

Previously, the Company outlined part of the management’s strategy to improve the Company’s balance sheet. Among such initiatives, the Company announced the planned cancellation of up to 2.59 billion Common Stock, as well as the settlement and cancellation of Debt and Convertible Debentures.

Management is in the process of finalizing the Settlement and Cancellation of Debt and Convertible Debentures and will be providing more updates on that item in the coming weeks.

In the spirit of speeding forward, and with the approval of the shareholders of the incoming acquisition targets, the Company also wishes to advise its shareholders that it will possibly move ahead with its two acquisitions before the Settlement and Cancellation of Debt and Convertible Debentures is completed.

Lastly, the Company wishes to report that it is currently in advanced talks to enter the NFT space.

George Strouthopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of ICOA, Inc. added “Each move we have made this far has contributed to the larger plan to create new and exponential value for our shareholders. Cancelling outstanding shares is only a small part of the bigger picture.”.

