iCollege : Application for quotation of securities - ICT

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

As announced in ICT's Second Supplementary Bidder's Statement lodged with ASX on 18 August 2021, ICT engaged Veritas Securities Limited to act as joint corporate advisor in relation to ICT's takeover offer for RedHill Education Ltd. Veritas was entitled to a success fee equal to 0.75% of the agreed transaction value, 50% of which to be paid through the issue of shares.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

Not applicable - the entity has arrangements in place with the holder that ensure the securities cannot be on-sold within 12 months in a manner that would breach section 707(3) or 1012C(6)