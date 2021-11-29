iCollege : Application for quotation of securities - ICT

Number of +securities to be quoted
3,911,486
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
In consideration of services provided in relation to ICT's takeover of RedHill Education Limited.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.119900
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The shares are issued in accordance with an agreement with Veritas Securities Limited as disclosed in ICT's Second Supplementary Bidder's Statement in relation to its takeover of RedHill Education Limited.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for services rendered
Please provide additional details
Shares issued in part payment of a success fee - value of shares issued equivalent to 0.375% of the agreed transaction value in relation to ICT's takeover of RedHill Eduction Limited.