Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Icom Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6820   JP3101400004

ICOM INCORPORATED

(6820)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icom Incorporated : Compact, Lightweight Wireless LAN Radio with Simultaneous TalkListen Function, IP110H

12/14/2021 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

2021.12.14
Compact, Lightweight Wireless LAN Radio with Simultaneous TalkListen Function, IP110H

Icom Inc. (Headquarters: Hirano-ku, Osaka, President: Hiroshi Nakaoka) will release the Wireless LAN transceiver IP110H, which works on wireless LAN networks, from the middle of December for the Japanese market, and this model will be released later for the rest of world. The IP110H does not require a license or application and anyone can use it instantly.

The IP110H communicates through a wireless LAN access point on a IP network*1. By deploying wireless LAN access points within the IP network, a user can easily expand the communication range of the transceiver. It is ideal for communication in places such as in large or multi-stored buildings, and high rise buildings from the basement to the top floor. It is also possible to communicate with a dispersed site using an Internet VPN, and to link with conventional radios and IP phones using the RoIP gateway VE-PG4 (sold separately).

The IP110H provides the Simultaneous TalkListen function that allows full duplex communication like a telephone conversation and one-to-many communication. Bluetooth® capability enables wireless communication between a headset and the transceiver for higher mobility and stylish operation. The "Recording/playback" function for instant review of communications if needed. And the "Lone Worker", and "Man down" functions are useful for communicating in emergency situations.

In addition, its IP67 / IP54 dustproof and waterproof construction can be used outdoors or around water, and the compact size (57 (W) × 96.9 (H) × 25.1(D) mm) with a built-in antenna fits neatly in your pocket. It is also very lightweight at 146 g. Moreover, it can be used for more than 20 hours on a full charge*2.

The IP110H enables comfortable communication in all business situations such as tunnel construction, mining, factories, warehouses, shopping centers and malls, hotel and restaurant management.

Main features
  • Compact body with built-in antenna and battery
  • Simultaneous TalkListen function just like a telephone call
  • Wireless operation is possible with the optional Bluetooth® headset, VS-3
  • Recording / playback, Lone Worker, and Man Down functions
  • IP67/IP54 dustproof and waterproof construction that can be used safely around water
  • WPA2, WPA Enterprise security

* 1 Wireless LAN radio controller required.
* 2 TX 1: RX 1: Stand-by 8 duty ratio.

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 05:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICOM INCORPORATED
12/10ICOM INCORPORATED : SHF Project —Super High Frequency Band Challenge —
PU
11/30ICOM INCORPORATED : ST-4002A GPS Software for Android™ is released. Download free fr..
PU
11/30ICOM INCORPORATED : ST-4002A GPS Software for Android(TM) is released. Download free from ..
PU
09/29ICOM INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/30ICOM INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020ICOM INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Icom Incorporated's Equity Buyback announced on September 10, 2020 has expired with 52,..
CI
2020Tranche Update on Icom Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 10, 20..
CI
2020Icom Incorporated announces an Equity Buyback for 70,000 shares, representing 0.49% for..
CI
2020Icom Incorporated authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 941 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2021 1 736 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net cash 2021 26 625 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 34 648 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart ICOM INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Icom Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICOM INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Nakaoka President & Representative Director
Tokuzo Inoue Chairman
Keiichi Uehata Manager-Business Administration
Haruyuki Yoshizawa Independent Outside Director
Akifumi Honda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICOM INCORPORATED-11.32%301
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.32.40%249 893
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.55.78%44 744
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.79.91%40 159
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.49%37 089
ERICSSON-2.77%34 927