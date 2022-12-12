Icom Incorporated : D-STAR QSO PARTY 2022 will be held between 28th December 2022 and 3rd January 2023.
12/12/2022 | 10:14pm EST
We recommend exchanging QSO images by utilizing the image transmission function in the IC-705, IC-9700/IC-705/ID-52.
Details are explained in the "Image Transmission Function" page of the instruction manual, an overview is given below.
Prepare QSO images and place them on an SD memory card
Please refer to the following manual for the image transmission method.
For models other than IC-9700/IC-705/ID-52A/ID-52E, the control software "RS-MS1A/RS-MS1I" for Android®/iOS® is required.
Please download the software from the following link.
RS-MS1A
For Android users
RS-MS1I
For iOS users
Please refer to the following manual for how to use the application.
You can also use the image cropping software "ST-4001A/I " and "ST-4001W" for image preparation and transfer to the radio.
Each can be downloaded from Google Play, Appstore, or Icom's website.
ST-4001A
For Android users
ST-4001I
For iOS users
Please refer to the following manual for how to use the application.
Make a QSO by voice and confirm that the other station is able to receive and exchange images before transmitting.
Please make a QSO with the other station by voice beforehand to confirm that image exchange is possible before sending images. Be sure to attach the image received from the other station to the log as a record of the image exchange.