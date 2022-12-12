Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Icom Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    6820   JP3101400004

ICOM INCORPORATED

(6820)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:02 2022-12-13 am EST
2819.00 JPY   +0.68%
12/12Icom Incorporated : D-STAR QSO PARTY 2022 will be held between 28th December 2022 and 3rd January 2023.
PU
11/29Icom Incorporated : IC-F5130D/IC-F6130D, New Generation Entry Level Mobile Utilizing the Latest Design Platform
PU
11/29Icom Incorporated : Inc. presented the letter of appreciation to the Department of Special Investigation in Thailand.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icom Incorporated : D-STAR QSO PARTY 2022 will be held between 28th December 2022 and 3rd January 2023.

12/12/2022 | 10:14pm EST
We recommend exchanging QSO images by utilizing the image transmission function in the IC-705, IC-9700/IC-705/ID-52.
Details are explained in the "Image Transmission Function" page of the instruction manual, an overview is given below.

Prepare QSO images and place them on an SD memory card

Please refer to the following manual for the image transmission method.

For models other than IC-9700/IC-705/ID-52A/ID-52E, the control software "RS-MS1A/RS-MS1I" for Android®/iOS® is required.
Please download the software from the following link.

RS-MS1A

For Android users

RS-MS1I

For iOS users

Please refer to the following manual for how to use the application.

You can also use the image cropping software "ST-4001A/I " and "ST-4001W" for image preparation and transfer to the radio.
Each can be downloaded from Google Play, Appstore, or Icom's website.

ST-4001A

For Android users

ST-4001I

For iOS users

Please refer to the following manual for how to use the application.

Make a QSO by voice and confirm that the other station is able to receive and exchange images before transmitting.

Please make a QSO with the other station by voice beforehand to confirm that image exchange is possible before sending images. Be sure to attach the image received from the other station to the log as a record of the image exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 03:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 277 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2022 1 093 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
Net cash 2022 27 077 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 40 187 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart ICOM INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Icom Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICOM INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Nakaoka President & Representative Director
Tokuzo Inoue Chairman
Keiichi Uehata Manager-Business Administration
Haruyuki Yoshizawa Independent Outside Director
Akifumi Honda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICOM INCORPORATED12.75%289
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-23.53%199 079
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.32%44 404
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.90%39 083
NOKIA OYJ-15.89%27 662
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.64%27 009