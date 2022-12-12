Icom Incorporated : D-STAR QSO PARTY 2022 will be held between 28th December 2022 and 3rd January 2023.

We recommend exchanging QSO images by utilizing the image transmission function in the IC-705, IC-9700/IC-705/ID-52.

Details are explained in the "Image Transmission Function" page of the instruction manual, an overview is given below.

Prepare QSO images and place them on an SD memory card

Please refer to the following manual for the image transmission method.

For models other than IC-9700/IC-705/ID-52A/ID-52E, the control software "RS-MS1A/RS-MS1I" for Android®/iOS® is required.

Please download the software from the following link.