Icom Incorporated : IC-905, Aim Higher! VHF, UHF, and Explore the World of Microwave

Industry First Multi-Band 144 MHz to Microwave Transceiver!

Explore the World of Microwave

The IC-905 is the industry's first microwave rig in the 144, 430/440, 1200, 2400, 5600 MHz and 10 GHz* bands. Multi-mode operation including SSB, AM, FM, D-STAR DV/DD and FM-TV (Amateur TV). Output power is 10 W on 144, 430/440, 1200 MHz, 2 W on 2400, 5600 MHz and 0.5 W on 10 GHz.

* CX-10G is required for 10 GHz operation

Separate Controller and RF Unit Configuration

The IC-905 is the industry's first super efficient microwave base station with the RF unit designed to be at the base of the antenna, rather than in the shack. This design eliminates signal loss due to costly, long coax feed line runs found in legacy SHF designs. Optional 50 m (164 ft) or 20 m (65.6 ft) controller cable is available with the IC-905.



Less Signal Loss

With the RF unit mounted at the antenna, transmit and receive signals are at their maximum efficiency as the coax feed line is measured in inches rather than feet, keep signal loss to a minimum. This is possible due to the controller cable providing digital communications between the controller and RF units.

Power Supplied through the Controller Cable

The DC power is supplied from the controller to the RF unit through the controller cable, making it possible to supply power with a low loss. Moreover, optional CX-10G's power is supplied from the IC-905 RF unit.