Icom Incorporated : IC-905(EUR Version), Aim Higher! VHF, UHF, and Explore the World of Microwave

04/10/2023 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry First Multi-Band 144 MHz to Microwave Transceiver!

Explore the World of Microwave

The IC-905 is the industry's first microwave rig in the 144, 430, 1200, 2400, 5600 MHz and 10 GHz* bands. Multi-mode operation including SSB, CW, AM, FM, RTTY, D-STAR DV/DD, and FM-TV (Amateur TV). Output power is 10 W on 144, 430, 1200 MHz, 2 W on 2400, 5600 MHz, and 0.5 W on 10 GHz.
* CX-10G is required for 10 GHz operation.

Separate Controller and RF Unit Configuration

The IC-905 is the industry's first super efficient microwave base station with the RF unit designed to be at the base of the antenna, rather than in the shack. This design eliminates signal loss due to costly, long coax feed line runs found in legacy SHF designs. Optional 50 m (164 ft) or 20 m (65.6 ft) controller cable is available with the IC-905.

Less Signal Cable

With the RF unit mounted at the antenna, transmit and receive signals are at their maximum efficiency as the coax feed line is measured in centimeters rather than meters, keep signal loss to a minimum. This is possible due to the controller cable providing digital communications between the controller and RF units.

Power Supplied through the Controller Cable

The DC power is supplied from the controller to the RF unit through the controller cable, making it possible to supply power with a low loss. Moreover, optional CX-10G's power is supplied from the IC-905 RF unit.

Less Cable Loss than Coaxial Cable

With the RF unit mounted at the antenna, transmit and receive signals are at their maximum efficiency as the coax feed line is measured in inches rather than feet, keep signal loss to a minimum. This is possible due to the controller cable providing digital communications between the controller and RF units.

GPS-Controlled Oscillator for Ultimate Frequency Stability

Frequency accuracy and stability are required for SHF band operation. Even with a high-performance OCXO, the frequency gradually changes due to temperature and aging. To solve this problem, the IC-905 uses a high-precision 1 pulse-per-second (1 PPS) clock signal from an internal GPS (GNSS) receiver to enable advanced frequency control.

Wideband 50 MHz Span
Real-time Spectrum Scope

A high-performance real-time spectrum scope and waterfall display are built in. The real-time spectrum scope can be adjusted for Center, Fixed, and Scroll
mode, and it covers a wide band-width of up to 50 MHz span.

ATV (Amateur TV) Mode

The IC-905 is compatible with the ATV (FM-TV, NTSC, PAL or SECAM) mode. With an analog camera connected, the IC-905 can transmit video, and receive a real-time video. Furthermore, received videos can be shown on the display with composite video input.

Icom Common User Interface

The controller of the IC-905 was designed based on the compact IC-705 and utilizes Icom's Common User Interface system used in Icom's touch screen transceivers.

Full D-STAR Functions

DV, DD mode, DR function, Terminal mode, and Access Point mode enable easy use of D-STAR. It is also possible to send, receive, and view received pictures with the IC-905.

Optional 10 GHz Transverter, CX-10G

CX-10G

The CX-10G transverter provides 10 GHz operation by converting to a 2400 MHz IF signal. 10 GHz operation becomes more approachable and easier to work. The CX-10G is in bypass mode when the use of the 2400 MHz band.

CX-10G

A Variety of Optional Antennas

Optional Collinear antennas for 2400 MHz, 5600 MHz, and 10 GHz, are available. Additionally, a high-performance parabolic antenna for 10 GHz is also available.

AH-24

AH-56

AH-100

AH-109PB

Collinear antenna AH-24 for 2400 MHz, AH-56 for 5600 MHz and AH-100 for 10 GHz

Parabolic antenna AH-109PB for 10 GHz
The CX-10G can be installed in the back of the antenna

Other Features

  • SD card slot
  • USB Type-C connection for PC and mobile connectors
  • Power Amp thermal protection function
  • ⊿TX and AFC (Automatic Frequency Control) function
  • One-Touch FT8 Mode Preset
  • Quick Data mode setting for SSTV, RTTY, PSK31, JT65B and FT8
  • AMPS hole pattern and 1/4-20 tripod mount for controller unit
  • Two call channels for each band (2×6 band)
  • 500 memory channels divided into up to 100 groups
  • 50 scan edges, 2500 repeater memories and 300 GPS memories

Side/Rear Panel View

Controller

RF Unit

Attachments

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
