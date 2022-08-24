Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Icom Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    6820   JP3101400004

ICOM INCORPORATED

(6820)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-08-24 am EDT
2648.00 JPY   -0.26%
08/09Icom Incorporated Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
08/09Icom Incorporated Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022; Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
06/10IC-PW2 : Techincal Information
PU
Icom Incorporated : Report of Ham Fair 2022 in Tokyo

08/24/2022 | 12:58am EDT
News Release

2022.08.24
Report of Ham Fair 2022 in Tokyo

Ham Fair 2022, the biggest ham festival in Japan was held at the Tokyo Big Sight on August 20 and 21, 2022. A total of about 35,000 people visited the event.

The Icom booth took safety measures against Covid-19 by using robots to remotely explain about new products.

The biggest attractions were the IC-905 and the IC-PW2. The IC-905 is an all mode transceiver covering 144/1430/1200/2400/5600MHz and 10GHz, including the D-STAR DV/DD mode and ATV in the FM mode. The IC-PW2 is a linear amplifier that includes DPD (Digital Pre Distortion) and SO2R (Single Operator Two Radios) functions.

Promotion videos for the IC-905 and the IC-PW2 were released in the same time at Ham Fair 2022, and to the world on YouTube. In addition, we introduced a new DV repeater monitor function, which enables users to monitor a destination DV repeater.

Icom is the "First in Technology" company that never tires to continue developing the future of amateur radio.
You can download the new product information exhibited at Ham Fair 2022.

New Product Information

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
