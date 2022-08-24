Icom Incorporated : Report of Ham Fair 2022 in Tokyo

Ham Fair 2022, the biggest ham festival in Japan was held at the Tokyo Big Sight on August 20 and 21, 2022. A total of about 35,000 people visited the event.

The Icom booth took safety measures against Covid-19 by using robots to remotely explain about new products.

The biggest attractions were the IC-905 and the IC-PW2. The IC-905 is an all mode transceiver covering 144/1430/1200/2400/5600MHz and 10GHz, including the D-STAR DV/DD mode and ATV in the FM mode. The IC-PW2 is a linear amplifier that includes DPD (Digital Pre Distortion) and SO2R (Single Operator Two Radios) functions.

Promotion videos for the IC-905 and the IC-PW2 were released in the same time at Ham Fair 2022, and to the world on YouTube. In addition, we introduced a new DV repeater monitor function, which enables users to monitor a destination DV repeater.

Icom is the "First in Technology" company that never tires to continue developing the future of amateur radio.

You can download the new product information exhibited at Ham Fair 2022.