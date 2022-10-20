Icom Incorporated : The NMEA's Product of Excellence Award for The Best Marine VHF Radio for the ninth consecutive year for Icom's marine VHF transceivers

News Release 2022.10.21 2022.10.21 The NMEA's Product of Excellence Award for The Best Marine VHF Radio for the ninth consecutive year for Icom's marine VHF transceivers

At the 2022 NMEA Marine Electronics Conference and Expo, Icom's IC-M510 was presented the 2022 NMEA award for the Best VHF Radio Product. This is the ninth consecutive year for Icom that the award has been given.

The IC-M510/E is a Class-D DSC VHF marine transceiver that allows simple control and remote microphone function via smartphones.

The built-in AIS receiver provides real-time information on surrounding vessels (AIS version only). The 3.5-inch color TFT LCD offers wide viewing angles, high-resolution text, and icons. The night mode provides maximum readability even in low light conditions.

