  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Icom Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6820   JP3101400004

ICOM INCORPORATED

(6820)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-20 pm EDT
2551.00 JPY   +0.04%
10/20Icom Incorporated : The NMEA's Product of Excellence Award for The Best Marine VHF Radio for the ninth consecutive year for Icom's marine VHF transceivers
PU
10/06Icom Incorporated : IP1100CV, System Controller for IP110H/IP100H Wireless LAN Radios
PU
09/29ICOM INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Summary 
Most relevant

Icom Incorporated : The NMEA's Product of Excellence Award for The Best Marine VHF Radio for the ninth consecutive year for Icom's marine VHF transceivers

10/20/2022 | 10:10pm EDT
News Release

2022.10.21
The NMEA's Product of Excellence Award for The Best Marine VHF Radio for the ninth consecutive year for Icom's marine VHF transceivers

At the 2022 NMEA Marine Electronics Conference and Expo, Icom's IC-M510 was presented the 2022 NMEA award for the Best VHF Radio Product. This is the ninth consecutive year for Icom that the award has been given.

The IC-M510/E is a Class-D DSC VHF marine transceiver that allows simple control and remote microphone function via smartphones.
The built-in AIS receiver provides real-time information on surrounding vessels (AIS version only). The 3.5-inch color TFT LCD offers wide viewing angles, high-resolution text, and icons. The night mode provides maximum readability even in low light conditions.

About Icom Inc.
Icom is an outstanding, comprehensive radio manufacturer that produces radio communication equipment of all genres, from amateur radios to terrestrial, marine and avionics radios, as well as LTE, WLAN, and satellite radios. Since its founding in 1954, Icom has created many industry-first and world-first technologies and products. We have always been at the forefront of wireless communication technologies.

About NMEATM
NMEA is the acronym of the National Marine Electronics Association. The NMEA's Marine Product of Excellence Award honors marine electronics products introduced to the market that scores highest in innovation, benefit to boaters, practicality, and value. The award is presented at the NMEA Marine Electronics Conference & Expo which is the largest trade event for the marine electronics industry in North America.

More Information

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 02:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
