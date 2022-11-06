Icom Incorporated : is providing a VHF marine transceiver to Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura, to support his challenge of a Solo, Non-stop, Unassisted, Sailing Around the World. If successful, he will be the youngest person in Japan to break the age record.

Icom supports the challenge of Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura as he tries to be the youngest person in Japan to complete a solo, non-stop, unassisted sailing around the world. Icom provided him with an IC-M510J VHF marine transceiver. Installed in his sailboat, the IC-M510 supports vessel-to-vessels communications and provides a safe environment for navigation in dense fog, stormy weather, and at night.

Four kinds of Icom products had been installed in his sailboat. They were the IC-M506J, the MA-510TRJ, the IC-M37J and the IC-M73J. IC-M506J has been replaced by the latest model, the IC-M510J. This is the first time Icom has supported such a sailing challenge.

The current youngest record holder of the solo non-stop unassisted sail around the world in Japan is Mr. Kojiro Shiraishi. He accomplished it in 176 days in his voyage in 1994 when he was 26 years and 10 months old.

Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura is 23-year-old and was born on August 26, 1999, in Oita, Japan. He is an employee of the HAMADA Co., Ltd. He will begin his voyage on November 12, 2022 (JST) and it will take about 190 days.