  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Icom Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6820   JP3101400004

ICOM INCORPORATED

(6820)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Icom Incorporated : is providing a VHF marine transceiver to Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura, to support his challenge of a Solo, Non-stop, Unassisted, Sailing Around the World. If successful, he will be the youngest person in Japan to break the age record.

11/06/2022 | 11:22pm EST
News Release

2022.11.07
Icom is providing a VHF marine transceiver to Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura, to support his challenge of a Solo, Non-stop, Unassisted, Sailing Around the World. If successful, he will be the youngest person in Japan to break the age record.

Icom supports the challenge of Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura as he tries to be the youngest person in Japan to complete a solo, non-stop, unassisted sailing around the world. Icom provided him with an IC-M510J VHF marine transceiver. Installed in his sailboat, the IC-M510 supports vessel-to-vessels communications and provides a safe environment for navigation in dense fog, stormy weather, and at night.

Four kinds of Icom products had been installed in his sailboat. They were the IC-M506J, the MA-510TRJ, the IC-M37J and the IC-M73J. IC-M506J has been replaced by the latest model, the IC-M510J. This is the first time Icom has supported such a sailing challenge.

The current youngest record holder of the solo non-stop unassisted sail around the world in Japan is Mr. Kojiro Shiraishi. He accomplished it in 176 days in his voyage in 1994 when he was 26 years and 10 months old.

Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura is 23-year-old and was born on August 26, 1999, in Oita, Japan. He is an employee of the HAMADA Co., Ltd. He will begin his voyage on November 12, 2022 (JST) and it will take about 190 days.

Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura

Mr. Hirotsugu Kimura using his IC-M510

About the Challenge

Mr. Kimura (23) will leave Shin Nishinomiya Yacht Harbor on November 12, 2022 (JST). After his departure he will sail southward through the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian Islands, passing around Cape Horn, the southernmost point of the American continent, in an easterly direction. After that, his voyage will continue toward the African continent, past the Cape of Good Hope, and then sail eastward across the Indian ocean, then northward around Australia and New Zealand before returning to Japan. According to the plan, the journey will take about six months.

Mr. Kimura said "We are currently working on preparations for success with the support of many people. I hope that we will be able to stand on the starting line and depart safely. I am determined to succeed, and no matter what happens, we will never give up. I am looking forward to returning to Japan, where all of you will be waiting for me."

About the IC-M510

IC-M510 is the newest model in Icom's VHF marine transceiver. IC-M510 can be operated with a smartphone application. It enables the user to reply to a call on the foredeck or below deck. The built-in integrated AIS receiver can show real-time AIS vessel traffic information on the display. It will support safe navigation in difficult situations such as dense fog, stormy weather, and at night.

More Information

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 04:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
