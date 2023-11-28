What is Private LTE Radio?

Private LTE radio is a communication infrastructure that empowers businesses and local authorities to establish custom radio networks using the LTE wireless communication standard. This system ensures a dedicated network within a confined area, offering stability and robust security by minimizing radio interference. Leveraging the cost-effective LTE technology used by mainstream telecom carriers, Private LTE radio allows operators to control coverage, user access, and overall performance. Its applications span across various sectors, including public safety, manufacturing, extensive construction sites, and event management organizations.

On-Premise Server

Since the private LTE radio controller server software is installed on an on-premise server, there is no need to consider Internet connection as with cloud servers. This ensures highly independent and reliable security.

Predictable Costs of Operating the System

One-time investment in hardware and equipment provides a predictable cost structure. There are no pay-as-you-go charges like cloud services. You can also save costs by selecting the equipment you need based on your requirements.

* The IP5000CP license has an expiration date. A maintenance fee will be charged separately.

Device Control for Secure Communication

The system manager can control connected devices using the radio terminal ID and SIM information. Communication is protected by AES encryption.

IP503H Lite Radio Features