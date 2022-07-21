Log in
    ICON   IL0011824849

ICON GROUP LTD

(ICON)
Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:24 2022-07-21 am EDT
1099.00 ILa   +1.10%
Ricky Martin restraining order scrapped by Puerto Rico judge

07/21/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Court hearing for a temporary restraining order against Ricky Martin

SAN JUAN (Reuters) -A Puerto Rico judge has lifted a restraining order on actor and singer Ricky Martin at the request of the man who earlier this month had said the pop icon had harassed him, lawyers representing Martin said on Thursday.

The man had said in a domestic violence complaint that he feared for his safety because Martin had refused to accept his decision to end a romantic relationship, had continued calling him and had loitered outside his home.

"This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with nothing to substantiate them," Martin's lawyers wrote in a statement that the singer posted on his Twitter account along with the words "Truth prevails."

One of the lawyers, Joaquin Monserrate, had said in an earlier telephone interview that the man's attorney opened Thursday's hearing by requesting that Judge Raiza Cajigas close the case.

"The judge asked the pertinent questions - if anyone had threatened him, if anyone had offered him anything in exchange - and (his lawyer) said no, that it was a voluntary decision," Monserrate said.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the attorney for the man, whose name has not been released in accordance with domestic violence regulations.

Martin, who rose to fame in the 1990s on hits like "Livin' La Vida Loca," wrote on Twitter on July 3 that the order had been obtained under "completely false allegations."

(Reporting by Ivelisse Rivera in San Juan and Brian Ellsworth in Miami; Editing by Josie Kao and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 971 M - -
Net income 2020 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 613 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float -
Chart ICON GROUP LTD
iCon Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ICON GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eliezer Uri Sirkis Independent Director
Yaacov Shalom Director