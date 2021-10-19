Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Icon Offshore Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICON   MYL5255OO004

ICON OFFSHORE BERHAD

(ICON)
Icon Offshore Berhad : Change Of Address

10/19/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Award By A Petroleum Arrangement Contractor (PAC) for the Extension Options No. 1 & 2 of The Provision Of One (1) Jack-up Drilling Rig For Drilling Program To Perisai Offshore Sdn Bhd (POSB).
BackSep 28, 2021
Type Announcement
Subject OTHERS
Description

AWARD BY A PETROLEUM ARRANGEMENT CONTRACTOR (PAC) FOR THE EXTENSION OPTIONS NO. 1 & 2 OF THE PROVISION OF ONE (1) JACK-UP DRILLING RIG FOR DRILLING PROGRAM TO PERISAI OFFSHORE SDN BHD (POSB).

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Icon Offshore Berhad ("ICON/Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company, POSB has received a letter of award from a PAC to exercise the Extension Options No. 1 and 2 for the provision of one (1) jack-up drilling rig.

2. BACKGROUND/DETAILS OF THE AWARD

The PAC had on 29 December 2020 issued a letter of award to POSB for their Drilling Program which has commenced in mid-April 2021 for a duration of 180 days for eight (8) wells. In the said letter of award, there are provisions for 3 contract extensions for up to 6 wells.

On 23 September 2021, POSB has received a letter of award from the PAC to exercise the Extension Options No. 1 and No. 2 for their Drilling Program. The expected commencement is in October 2021 for a period of 120 days for four (4) wells as per the following table:-

Extension Option No. 1 3 wells
Extension Option No. 2 1 well

3. FINANCIAL EFFECTS ON ICON

The contract award is expected to contribute positively to the earnings, order book and net assets of ICON for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 and beyond. With this award, the Order Book will increase to RM770 million. Notwithstanding this, the Award is not expected to have any material effect on the share capital and shareholding structure of ICON.

4. RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE AWARD

The risks associated with the contract award are mainly operational risks such as accidents and unexpected breakdown of the rig. In mitigating such risks, ICON carries out routine dry-docking inspections, repairs and regular maintenance based on the Company's comprehensive planned maintenance program. Together with ICON's strict health, safety and security policy and procedures, ICON is of the view that the likelihood and impact of these risks are considered to be manageable within an acceptable level.

5. CONFIDENTIALITY

The contents of this announcement follow the terms of the contract award and the approval for the release of the announcement has been provided by the PAC.

6. DIRECTORS' AND SHAREHOLDERS' INTEREST

None of the directors, major shareholders of ICON and/or persons connected with the directors or its major shareholders have any interest, direct or indirect in the Award.

7. DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

Our Board believes that the contract award is in the best interest of POSB and the holding company, ICON.

Announcement Info
Company Name ICON OFFSHORE BERHAD
Stock Name ICON
Date Announced 28 Sep 2021
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-28092021-00063

Disclaimer

Icon Offshore Bhd published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 02:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 937 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
Net income 2021 102 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
Net Debt 2021 903 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 052 B 74,9 M 74,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart ICON OFFSHORE BERHAD
Icon Offshore Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ICON OFFSHORE BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 MYR
Average target price 0,16 MYR
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hadian bin Hashim Managing Director & Director
Abdul Majeed K. Kunheen Director-Finance & Corporate Strategy
Arshad bin Raja Tun Uda Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Syazwan Mat Yusoff Head-Technical & Engineering Support
Mohammad Fazurin bin Abidin Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICON OFFSHORE BERHAD0.00%75
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED56.48%47 770
HALLIBURTON COMPANY38.10%23 162
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY28.87%22 336
NOV INC.11.80%5 833
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED35.98%4 838