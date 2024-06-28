ICON PROPERTIES PLC

TRADING STATEMENT FOR HALF YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2024

In terms of the Listing Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement (within 30 days prior to the reporting period) as soon as there is reasonable degree of certainty that the nancial results for the period to be reported on will dier by at least 20% from that of the corresponding period.

ICON Properties plc (ICON) accordingly advises that the prot after tax for the half year ending 30 June 2024 is expected to be between MK9 billion and MK10 billion representing an increase of between 40% to 56% above the previous half year ended 30 June 2023 prot after tax of MK6.4 billion.

The information used to derive the expected performance for the half year ending 30 June 2024 has not been reviewed or reported on by ICON statutory auditors.

The summary nancial results of the Company for the half year ending 30 June 2024 are expected to be published in the press within the regulatory time period.

By Order of the Board

Kizito Kumwenda

Company Secretary

28 June 2024