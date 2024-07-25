The Shareholders of ICON Properties plc, at their 6th Annual General Meeting held on 18 July 2024 resolved that a final dividend of MK935.2 million (representing 14 tambala per share) for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 be paid.

The Dividend will be payable on 23 August 2024 to those shareholders registered in the books of the Company as at close of business on 09 August 2024. The Company's shares will trade ex-dividend from 07 August 2024.

The share register will be closed from 12 August 2024 to 22 August 2024, both dates inclusive and no transfers shall be registered during that time.

Kizito Kumwenda

Company Secretary

25 July 2024