  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ICON Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICLR   IE0005711209

ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ICLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:10:46 2023-01-12 pm EST
225.41 USD   +0.58%
01:20pIcon Public : ICON_JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation_Jan 2023
PU
09:53aBaird Adjusts Price Target on ICON to $265 From $260, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/10Transcript : ICON Public Limited Company Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-10-2023 05:15 PM
CI
ICON Public : ICON_JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation_Jan 2023

01/12/2023 | 01:20pm EST
The world's leading CRO, powered by Healthcare Intelligence

Dr. Steve Cutler

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 2023

Forward Looking Statement

Statements included in this presentation which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial guidance and outlook and may be identified by the use of future tense or other forward looking words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "should", "may", "strategy", or other variations or comparable terminology. The forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, our results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on the pharmaceutical industry and certain clients, the need to regularly win projects and then to execute them efficiently and correctly, the challenges presented by rapid growth, our expectations concerning the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus identified as 'COVID-19' on our operational results, the challenges associated with the integration of PRA Health Sciences, Inc., competition and the continuing consolidation of the industry, the dependence on certain key executives, changes in the regulatory environment and other factors identified in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 20- F filed on March 1, 2022 and any future filings with the SEC. The Company has no obligation under the PSLRA to update any forward looking statements and does not intend to do so.

This presentation includes selected non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, which exclude amortization, stock compensation, restructuring, foreign exchange gains and losses and transaction-related /integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, we believe certain non-GAAP information is more useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

Our full-year 2022 and 2023 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include, but are not limited to, transaction-related /integration-related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

The information contained in this presentation is being provided for your convenience and information only. This information is accurate as of the date of its initial presentation. If you plan to use this information for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility. ICON assumes no duty to update or

revise the information contained in this presentation.

1

ICON partners with biopharma customers to bring their drugs and devices to market faster and more efficiently

ICON's key differentiators

Clinical focus

Data &

Technology

Global scale

Site & Patient

Access

Healthcare

Intelligence

Decentralised clinical trial solutions

3

Global scale and focus in key clinical segments

Global scale

World leader in full-service

Phase 2/3 clinical research

Global Early Phase and

Laboratory Facilities

World leader in FSP

Comprehensive Late

Phase/RWE Services

Global Site and Patient Access

Facilities

Management estimates

c41,150 headcount

14,800

North

America

15,400

EMEA

8,250

APAC

2,700

LATAM

4

Disclaimer

ICON plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 18:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 746 M - -
Net income 2022 525 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 297 M 18 297 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 41 150
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Stephen A. Cutler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Ciaran Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Tom O'Leary Chief Information Officer
Gregory P. Licholai Chief Medical & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY15.37%18 297
MODERNA, INC.3.91%71 703
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.12%41 147
LONZA GROUP AG6.16%38 389
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.64%27 708
SEAGEN INC.2.70%24 504