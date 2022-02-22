Log in
    ICLR   IE0005711209

ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ICLR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/18 04:00:01 pm
226.84 USD   -1.35%
ICON PUBLIC : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Slides FINAL.pdf
PU
06:37aICON PLC : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:24aEarnings Flash (ICLR) ICON Reports Q4 Revenue $1.88B
MT
ICON Public : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Slides FINAL.pdf

02/22/2022
ICON Q4 and Full Year Results Period Ended December 31st, 2021

Dr. Steve Cutler, CEO

Brendan Brennan, CFO

Kate Haven, VP Investor Relations

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in today's call will be forward looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and listeners are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by the company.

This presentation includes selected non-GAAP financial measures. For a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the press release statement headed Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures contained herein to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, we believe certain non-GAAP information is more useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

To assist investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the merged business, we have included Combined Company information. These measures include financial information that combines the stand-alone ICON plc and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. information for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and other metrics as if the merger had taken place on January 1, 2020, with conforming adjustments to the current year presentation. Specifically, these financials represent the simple addition of the historical adjusted financials of each company. These combined financials are not intended to represent pro forma financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP or Regulation S-X. Our full-year 2022 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include, but are not limited to, transaction-related /integration-related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Backlog Metrics

18.1 18.6 19.1

9.7

10.0

10.2

10.1%

8.8%

10.4%

$bn

8.1%

8.7%

Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Jul 1 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021

Closing Backlog

Burn rate

Note: Pre July 1 2021 comparisons are for Legacy ICON only

Revenue

+147%

+96%

1,870

1,881

5,481

$m

760

858 871

2,797

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2020

FY 2021

Note: Pre July 1 2021 revenue relates to Legacy ICON only

Client Concentration

Percentage of Revenue

Q4 2020

24.5%

14.3%

20.8%

13.7%

Q3 2021

8.3%

19.9%

15.2%

21.4%

Q4 2021

8.5%

19.8%

13.1%

20.0%

FY 2020

12.1%

27.0%

12.5%

17.9%

FY 2021

8.0%

23.6%

13.7%

19.7%

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

Largest Customer

Top 2-5 Customers

Top 6-10 Customers

Top 11-25 Customers

Note: Pre July 1 2021 revenue relates to Legacy ICON only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICON plc published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 11:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
