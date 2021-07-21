ICON Public : Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

DUBLIN,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 21, 2021--ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR)('ICON'), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 20, 2021 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 16, 2021 and are available on the ICON plc website.

Forms of Proxy were received by ICON plc before the meeting, appointing proxies and giving them the following voting instructions:

RESOLUTION NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES VOTE FOR VOTE AGAINST VOTE WITHHELD



1.1 To re-elect Mr. Ciaran Murray 45,442,486 43,550,051 1,877,670 14,765

1.2 To re-elect Ms. Joan Garahy 45,442,486 45,384,011 43,920 14,555

1.3 To re-elect Mr. Eugene McCague 45,442,486 41,502,872 1,287,437 2,652,177

2.1 To elect Mr Colin Shannon 45,442,486 45,383,112 44,270 15,104

2.2 To elect Dr. Linda Grais 45,442,486 40,034,813 5,392,732 14,941

3 To receive accounts and reports 45,442,486 45,387,374 2,453 52,659

4 To authorise the fixing of the auditors' remuneration 45,442,486 40,668,597 4,757,041 16,848

5 To authorise the Company to allot shares 45,442,486 44,650,315 774,763 17,408

6** To disapply pre-emption rights 45,442,486 45,315,550 103,174 23,762

7** To disapply pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions 45,442,486 45,299,002 119,991 23,493

8** To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares 45,442,486 45,235,016 142,259 65,211

9** To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares 45,442,486 45,172,229 117,834 152,423



** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word 'expected' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 16,480 employees in 89 locations in 45 countries as at June 30, 2021. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com and www.iconplc.com/pra.

Source: ICON plc

ICON/ICLR-F