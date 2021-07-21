Log in
    ICLR   IE0005711209

ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ICLR)
  Report
ICON Public : Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

07/21/2021 | 06:19am EDT
ICON Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meeting

DUBLIN,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 21, 2021--ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR)('ICON'), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 20, 2021 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 16, 2021 and are available on the ICON plc website.

Forms of Proxy were received by ICON plc before the meeting, appointing proxies and giving them the following voting instructions:

RESOLUTION NUMBER

RESOLUTION

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

VOTE WITHHELD



1.1

To re-elect Mr. Ciaran Murray

45,442,486

43,550,051

1,877,670

14,765


1.2

To re-elect Ms. Joan Garahy

45,442,486

45,384,011

43,920

14,555


1.3

To re-elect Mr. Eugene McCague

45,442,486

41,502,872

1,287,437

2,652,177


2.1

To elect Mr Colin Shannon

45,442,486

45,383,112

44,270

15,104


2.2

To elect Dr. Linda Grais

45,442,486

40,034,813

5,392,732

14,941


3

To receive accounts and reports

45,442,486

45,387,374

2,453

52,659


4

To authorise the fixing of the auditors' remuneration

45,442,486

40,668,597

4,757,041

16,848


5

To authorise the Company to allot shares

45,442,486

44,650,315

774,763

17,408


6**

To disapply pre-emption rights

45,442,486

45,315,550

103,174

23,762


7**

To disapply pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions

45,442,486

45,299,002

119,991

23,493


8**

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares

45,442,486

45,235,016

142,259

65,211


9**

To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares

45,442,486

45,172,229

117,834

152,423


** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word 'expected' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 16,480 employees in 89 locations in 45 countries as at June 30, 2021. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com and www.iconplc.com/pra.

Source: ICON plc

ICON/ICLR-F

Contacts

Investor Relations
1 888 381 7923

Brendan Brennan
Chief Financial Officer
+ 353 1 291 2000

Jonathan Curtain
Vice President Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
+ 353 1 291 2000

All at ICON.

Disclaimer

ICON plc published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 10:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
