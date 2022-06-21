ICON Public : plc Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call - Form 6-K

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ICON Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
06/21/2022
205.27 USD   +2.19%
06/21/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
ICON plc Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 21, 2022--ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and performance on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:00am ET.

Any changes to these events and links to the live webcasts (where available) will be posted on the Investor section of our website under "Events". A webcast replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 39,300 employees in 138 locations in 53 countries as at March 31, 2022. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Source: ICON plc
http://www.iconplc.com

ICON/ICLR-G

Contacts

Kate Haven
Vice President Investor Relations
+1888 381 7923

Disclaimer

ICON plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
