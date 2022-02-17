Log in
ICON Public : plc to Present at the 2022 Citi Healthcare Conference - Form 6-K

02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ICON plc to Present at the 2022 Citi Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 17, 2022--ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading clinical research organisation powered by healthcare intelligence, today announced that Mr. Brendan Brennan, CFO of ICON plc, will present at the 2022 Citi Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:45am ET.

Any changes to these events and links to the live webcasts (where available) will be posted on the Investor section of our website under "Events".

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organisation powered by healthcare intelligence. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 37,960 employees in 159 locations in 53 countries as of September 30, 2021. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Source: ICON plc

ICON/ICLR-G

Contacts

Kate Haven
Vice President Investor Relations
+1888 381 7923

Disclaimer

ICON plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:08:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 496 M - -
Net income 2021 291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 75,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 579 M 19 579 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 37 960
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ICON Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 240,53 $
Average target price 310,18 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen A. Cutler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Ciaran Murray Executive Chairman
Tom O'Leary Chief Information Officer
Gregory P. Licholai Chief Medical & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-22.33%19 579
MODERNA, INC.-40.23%61 551
LONZA GROUP AG-19.51%49 377
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-17.71%44 254
SEAGEN INC.-16.77%23 627
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.61%18 426