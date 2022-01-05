Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ICON Public Limited Company
  News
  Summary
    ICLR   IE0005711209

ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ICLR)
  Report
ICON plc to Present at the 40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/05/2022 | 04:16pm EST
ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading clinical research organisation powered by healthcare intelligence, today announced that Dr. Steve Cutler, CEO of ICON plc, will present at the 40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 07.30am ET.

Any changes to these events and links to the live webcasts (where available) will be posted on the Investor section of our website under “Events”.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organisation powered by healthcare intelligence. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 37,960 employees in 159 locations in 53 countries as at September 30, 2021. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Source: ICON plc

ICON/ICLR-G


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 494 M - -
Net income 2021 290 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 440 M 23 440 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 37 960
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ICON Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 287,97 $
Average target price 310,36 $
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen A. Cutler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Ciaran Murray Executive Chairman
Tom O'Leary Chief Information Officer
Gregory P. Licholai Chief Medical & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.41%23 440
MODERNA, INC.-8.24%94 494
LONZA GROUP AG-5.33%58 500
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.95%51 231
SEAGEN INC.-1.25%27 917
CELLTRION, INC.-5.30%22 641