By Ben Glickman

Icon said that longtime finance chief Brendan Brennan would leave in the fourth quarter for an outside opportunity.

The Dublin-based clinical research organization said Wednesday that Brennan's new opportunity was outside of the industry.

Brennan has overseen finances for Icon since 2012 and has been with the company for 18 years.

Icon has begun the search for a successor.

Chief Executive Steve Cutler said the company would provide updates on the search "at the appropriate time."

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance for $8.4 billion to $8.8 billion in revenue and adjusted per-share earnings of $14.50 to $15.30.

