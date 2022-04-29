Icona Technology S p A : Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting – 29 April 2022

Cinisello Balsamo, April 29, 2022. The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Icona Technology S.p.A. ("Icona Technology") (ISIN IT0005465528 - ticker: CARE), an international scale-up focused on Augmented Reality for Remote Assistance, today convened at the Sala Liberty in Milan (MI), via San Gregorio n. 46, and also via teleconference as indicated in the notice of call of the Meeting which was published on "Gazzetta Ufficiale", Parte II n. 40 of 7 April 2022 and on the Company's website www.iconatech.com.

The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Icona Technology S.p.A. has:

- approved the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021, and approved to carry forward the loss produced.

- determined the compensation of the Board of Directors.

Availability of related documentation

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public on the Company's website www.iconatech.com to the extent and when established by current laws and regulations.

