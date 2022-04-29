Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Icona Technology S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARE   IT0005465528

ICONA TECHNOLOGY S.P.A.

(CARE)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  - 
0.000000 EUR    0.00%
07:55aICONA TECHNOLOGY S P A : Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting – 29 April 2022
PU
04/07ICONA TECHNOLOGY S P A : Publication of Notice of Call of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/31ICONA TECHNOLOGY S P A : reports the results for the FY 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icona Technology S p A : Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting – 29 April 2022

04/29/2022 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting - 29 April 2022

Apr 29, 2022| Other price sensitive releases, Press releases, Price sensitive

Cinisello Balsamo, April 29, 2022. The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Icona Technology S.p.A. ("Icona Technology") (ISIN IT0005465528 - ticker: CARE), an international scale-up focused on Augmented Reality for Remote Assistance, today convened at the Sala Liberty in Milan (MI), via San Gregorio n. 46, and also via teleconference as indicated in the notice of call of the Meeting which was published on "Gazzetta Ufficiale", Parte II n. 40 of 7 April 2022 and on the Company's website www.iconatech.com.

The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Icona Technology S.p.A. has:

- approved the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021, and approved to carry forward the loss produced.

- determined the compensation of the Board of Directors.

Availability of related documentation

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public on the Company's website www.iconatech.com to the extent and when established by current laws and regulations.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Categories
CategoriesSelect Category Press releases Price sensitive Annual financial results Other price sensitive releases
Archive
ArchivesSelect Month April 2022 March 2022 November 2021

Disclaimer

Icona Technology S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 11:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICONA TECHNOLOGY S.P.A.
07:55aICONA TECHNOLOGY S P A : Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting – 29 April 2022
PU
04/07ICONA TECHNOLOGY S P A : Publication of Notice of Call of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/31ICONA TECHNOLOGY S P A : reports the results for the FY 2021
PU
2021Icona Technology S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of ?2.225 million.
CI
More news
Chart ICONA TECHNOLOGY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Icona Technology S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart