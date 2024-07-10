(Alliance News) - Iconic Labs PLC on Wednesday said Chief Executive Brad Taylor is stepping down, after more than three years in the role.

Taylor will step down from the London-based media and technology company immediately.

"The company would like to thank Taylor for his expertise, dedication and professionalism in successfully leading the company through a complex period of restructuring that included exiting the company from administration through a company voluntary arrangement, lifting the suspension of trading on the London Stock Exchange, and entering into negotiations and heads of terms with reverse takeover target, ITS Holdings 2023 Ltd," Iconic Labs said.

It also named John Farquharson as its interim CEO.

He is currently head of Finance at Ultimate Finance Group Ltd.

Iconic Labs shares closed flat at 5.38 pence each in London on Wednesday.

