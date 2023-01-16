Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iconic Labs Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   GB00BD060S65

ICONIC LABS PLC

(WDC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2021-06-07 am EDT
0.0160 GBX   -.--%
12:44pIconic Labs ends proposed acquisition of Sting Industries
AN
01/06Iconic Labs says administration completed, control returned to board
AN
01/06Iconic Labs In Talks To End Trading Suspension After Concluding Restructuring Process
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iconic Labs ends proposed acquisition of Sting Industries

01/16/2023 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Iconic Labs PLC - London-based media and technology business - Says proposed acquisition of controlling stake in Sting Industries Ltd has been terminated, with Iconic Labs having no intention of revisiting the deal. This follows Iconic entering administration and restructuring the business shortly after this announcement.

On Friday, Iconic Labs said administration was now completed and control has been returned to the board. Says it and its advisers are active ongoing discussions with the Financial Conduct Authority to lift the suspension of its shares as soon as possible.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ICONIC LABS PLC
12:44pIconic Labs ends proposed acquisition of Sting Industries
AN
01/06Iconic Labs says administration completed, control returned to board
AN
01/06Iconic Labs In Talks To End Trading Suspension After Concluding Restructuring Process
MT
01/03Iconic Labs records narrowed full-year loss on lower costs
AN
01/03Iconic Labs Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Iconic Labs reports widened loss in belated annual results
AN
2022Iconic Labs Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Ground Rents Income Fund's portfolio value drops
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Chesnara confirms completion of Conservatix contract
AN
2022Iconic Labs Plc announced that it expects to receive £3 million in funding from Europea..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,11 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2020 -2,39 M -2,92 M -2,92 M
Net Debt 2020 1,56 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,98 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ICONIC LABS PLC
Duration : Period :
Iconic Labs Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brad Taylor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jaya Patten Financial Director
Willem van der Meer Non-Executive Director
David tybr Non-Executive Director
Marija Hrebac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICONIC LABS PLC0.00%7
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA5.25%17 207
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.05%17 141
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.09%15 110
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.96%13 971
WPP PLC12.61%12 006