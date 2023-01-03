Advanced search
Iconic Labs records narrowed full-year loss on lower costs

01/03/2023 | 01:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - Iconic Labs PLC on Tuesday reported a narrowed full-year loss on lower operating costs.

The London-based media and technology company recorded a pretax loss of GBP762,107 in the year to June 30, narrowed from GBP7.7 million a year prior.

Administrative expenses fell to GBP203,930 from GBP3.6 million.

Meanwhile, revenue dropped to GBP26,823 from GBP509,171.

Iconic noted that it is currently not profitable. It said that future revenue and profit depend on its trading suspension being lifted.  

"With this successful restructuring behind us, our goal now is to get the suspension of Iconic's shares lifted so that trading can resume, financing can continue, and we can implement our strategic objectives for the company," Chief Executive & Chair Brad Taylor comments.

Last week Thursday, it reported belated results for financial 2021.

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

