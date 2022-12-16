Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iconic Labs Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   GB00BD060S65

ICONIC LABS PLC

(WDC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2021-06-07 am EDT
0.0160 GBX   -.--%
04:56pTRADING UPDATES: Chesnara confirms completion of Conservatix contract
AN
09/28Iconic Labs Plc announced that it expects to receive £3 million in funding from European High Growth Opportunities Manco S.A.
CI
09/09Iconic Labs : Company Voluntary Arrangement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Chesnara confirms completion of Conservatix contract

12/16/2022 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Iconic Labs PLC - London-based media and technology company - Confirms that both High Court of Justice, Business & Property Court, and Companies House have confirmed and accepted joint administrator's final report. Administration therefore ceases and control of Iconic returns to directors. Chief Executive Officer, Brad Taylor states, "our priority now is to continue working with the Financial Conduct Authority to get the suspension of the company's shares lifted as soon as possible."

----------

Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based blockchain technology - Receives notification from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing Qualifications Department that it is not in compliance with minimum bid price requirement. Closing price of company's shares listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market was below USD1.00 for 30 consecutive days. Company has until June 2023 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time shares expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. If at any time before then, the bid price of the shares closes at or above USD1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, company will receive notification it has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

----------

Tintra PLC - Windsor, Berkshire-based firm building banking and infrastructure technology systems - Receives subscription agreement under current funding round for USD10 million. Subscription agreed with family office of a Gulf-based investor. Subscription to be made through new special purpose vehicle. Subscription is for 684,594 shares priced at 1,178 pence per share. CEO Richard Shearer says "This funding round, in a deteriorating macro-economic environment, continues to move along well, if a little slower than we would like. We set out on this round with very different market conditions to those which we find ourselves now, but the continued show of support and interest in Tintra from prospective investors continues to be incredibly motivational."

----------

Chesnara PLC - Preston, England-based insurance company - Receives all necessary court and regulatory approvals for proposed acquisition of Nederlandsche Algemeene Maatschappij van Levensverzekering "Conservatrix" NV's insurance portfolio, announced July 22. Acquisition will formally complete January 1 2023. CEO Steve Murray says "We are delighted to receive the necessary Court and Regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Conservatrix's insurance portfolio and to be able to welcome the Conservatrix customers and staff to the Chesnara Group from the start of 2023. We recognise that the bankruptcy of Conservatrix has caused significant uncertainty for its customers and employees, but we hope that the acquisition provides certainty and a clear way forward for them."

----------

By Chris Dorrell, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC -23.56% 2.79 Delayed Quote.-96.37%
CHESNARA PLC -0.18% 281.5 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
ICONIC LABS PLC 0.00% 0.016 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.97% 10705.41 Real-time Quote.-30.90%
TINTRA PLC -19.23% 210 Delayed Quote.395.24%
All news about ICONIC LABS PLC
04:56pTRADING UPDATES: Chesnara confirms completion of Conservatix contract
AN
09/28Iconic Labs Plc announced that it expects to receive £3 million in funding from Europea..
CI
09/09Iconic Labs : Company Voluntary Arrangement
PU
08/24Iconic Labs Retracts Wrongdoing Claims Against Former Chairman, Directors
MT
2021Iconic Labs plc Announces Resignation of Dr. Christoph Manthe as Non-Executive Director
CI
2021Iconic Labs : Set for Trading Suspension After Appointment of Administrators
MT
2021Iconic Labs : General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2021Iconic Labs : Interview for Proactive Investors
PU
2021Iconic Labs Plc Announces Appointment of Marija Hrebac as Non-Executive Director
CI
2021Iconic Labs plc Appoints Christoph Manthe as Non-Executive Director
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,11  - -
Net income 2020 -2,39 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,98 M 7,27 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 22 508 280x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart ICONIC LABS PLC
Duration : Period :
Iconic Labs Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brad Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jaya Patten Financial Director
John Quinlan Executive Chairman
Willem van der Meer Non-Executive Director
David tybr Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICONIC LABS PLC0.00%7
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.06%16 183
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.00%15 987
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.93%13 734
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-10.68%12 674
WPP PLC-27.34%10 597