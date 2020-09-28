Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Iconic Minerals Ltd.    ICM   CA45107N2059

ICONIC MINERALS LTD.

(ICM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iconic Completes Core Drilling and Initiates RC Drilling at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2020) -  Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) ("Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to announce that it has completed two core holes at the Bonnie Claire Lithium Deposit in Nevada. A total of 221 meters (726 feet) of drilling was completed in the two vertical holes.

Both NQ (7.57 cm or 3 inch diameter) core holes had excellent recovery except in rare sandy beds. Dark green claystone, indicative of lithium bearing sediments, were intersected from 2.4 meters (8 feet) to total depth in both holes. The claystone is overlain by thin alluvial cover. The core was quartered using a core saw and one quarter sent to ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada for multi-element analysis. Results are expected in 15-20 days. The remaining core will be used in engineering studies for a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

An RC (reverse circulation) drill rig is being mobilized to the site and will drill 3-5 holes to expand the resource and collect samples for metallurgy. Water samples will be taken from cuttings exiting the drill hole at 6 meter (20 foot) intervals. Because water is added to the hole during drilling this is a simple but imprecise way of determining if there is anomalous lithium or boron in the groundwater. Because of the current slow turn-around of geochem lab, results for both sediment and water sampling is not expected for 5-6 weeks.

The Bonnie Claire Lithium Property Characteristics:

The Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley that is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs, that contain anomalous amounts of lithium, occur within and adjacent to the valley. Geochemical analysis of the local salt flats has yielded lithium values up to 340 ppm. The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 35 km2 (13.5 mi2) with potential to be underlain by lithium-rich sediments.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) and CEO of Iconic is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Kern"

Richard Kern, President and CEO
Contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64756


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ICONIC MINERALS LTD.
05:20pIconic Completes Core Drilling and Initiates RC Drilling at Bonnie Claire Lit..
NE
09/02Iconic Grants Stock Options
NE
08/18Iconic Announces Spin-Out of New Pass and Midas South Gold Properties
NE
08/11Iconic Initiates Drilling Program at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada
NE
07/13ST-GEORGES ECO-MINING CORP : . - Lithium Pilot-Plant Service Agreement Executed
AQ
07/13ICONIC MINERALS : St-Georges metallurgical corporation - Service Agreement for a..
AQ
06/29Iconic Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
05/28Iconic Announces Negotiation of Equity Financing up to $1,000,000
NE
04/27ST-GEORGES ECO-MINING CORP : . - Update on Lithium Processing Technology Initiat..
AQ
02/20Iconic Provides Update on Drilling Program and Phase 2 Metallurgical Testing ..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,54 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net Debt 2019 1,98 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,67x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart ICONIC MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iconic Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard R. Kern President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jurgen Anton Maximilian Wolf Independent Director
Huitt Tracey Independent Director
Keturah Nathe Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIC MINERALS LTD.81.82%8
BHP GROUP-4.60%123 380
RIO TINTO PLC5.11%100 364
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.62%28 742
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.13%19 101
FRESNILLO PLC85.18%11 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group