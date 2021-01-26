Log in
Iconic Minerals Ltd.    ICM

ICONIC MINERALS LTD.

(ICM)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iconic Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

01/26/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company") that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") issuing 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at CAD$0.010 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$1,000,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one half-warrant, with each whole warrant (the "Warrant"), exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of one (1) year from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share in the 12 month period.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration work, corporate development and general working capital.

The Company paid finder's fees of $21,000 and 105,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to Leedes Jones Gable and Raymond James Ltd. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per common share for a period of one (1) year.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO

Contact: Keturah Nathe,
VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72905


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,59 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net Debt 2020 1,41 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart ICONIC MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iconic Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard R. Kern President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jurgen Anton Maximilian Wolf Independent Director
Huitt Tracey Independent Director
Keturah Nathe Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIC MINERALS LTD.77.27%16
BHP GROUP9.88%166 015
RIO TINTO PLC7.44%134 768
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.73%46 804
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.69%35 585
FRESNILLO PLC-4.21%10 885
