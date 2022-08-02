Iconic Minerals : Financial Statement - Third Quarter

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VANCOUVER, BC
July 25, 2022
Iconic Minerals Ltd
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)
May 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
As at
-$-
-$-
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
233,501
1,238,780
Restricted cash (Note 3)
5,812,899
1,133,063
Prepaid expenses
78,189
7,672
Receivables (Note 4)
12,623
18,699
Marketable securities (Note 5)
106,495
291,475
6,243,707
2,689,689
Non-current assets
Exploration advances (Note 6)
316,990
4,874
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
4,620,516
4,348,605
TOTAL ASSETS
11,181,213
7,043,168
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
1,501,569
1,563,837
Advances from operating partner (Note 6)
5,812,899
1,133,063
Current portion of long-term liabilities (Note 9)
140,000
140,000
7,454,468
2,836,900
Long-term liabilities (Note 9)
1,466,929
1,690,403
Rehabilitation obligation (Note 6)
50,718
50,445
TOTAL LIABILITIES
8,972,115
4,577,748
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 10)
45,705,088
45,209,338
Reserves (Note 10)
5,009,225
5,009,225
Performance shares issuable (Note 6)
302,787
233,647
Deficit
(48,808,002)
(47,986,790)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,209,098
2,465,420
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
11,181,213
7,043,168
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 14)
Approved by the Directors:
"Jurgen Wolf"
"Richard Kern"
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Iconic Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
-$-
-$-
-$-
-$-
EXPENSES
Business development (Note 8)
135,982
287,103
45,000
173,183
Consulting (Note 8)
94,190
149,471
24,000
33,051
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
6,514
(75,664)
(2,258)
(50,985)
Interest expense (Note 9)
34,992
39,696
11,664
13,232
Management fees (Note 8)
75,021
75,476
24,972
24,490
Office administration (Note 8)
117,498
101,261
39,175
30,386
Professional fees
164,670
90,256
70,989
11,950
Shareholder communications
57,861
74,897
10,016
32,557
Share-based compensation (Notes 8 and 10)
-
926,857
-
-
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
39,263
23,106
7,245
7,878
Operating loss
(725,991)
(1,692,459)
(230,803)
(275,742)
Management fee income (Note 6)
18,947
-
11,191
-
Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
(487)
-
-
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 5)
72,087
(12,569)
(20,155)
(255,950)
Gain (loss) on sale of marketable securities (Note 5)
(303,852)
424,089
(110,195)
103,136
Gain on sale of previously impaired assets (Note 5 and 6)
118,084
490,500
-
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(821,212)
(790,439)
(349,962)
(428,556)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$ (0.01)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
131,078,031
113,409,901
132,745,778
126,786,952
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Iconic Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)
Share capital
Performance
Number of shares
Amount
Reserves
shares
Deficit
Total
issuable
Balance at August 31, 2020
102,630,778
$ 42,947,815
$ 4,084,942
$
182,859
$ (46,777,633)
$
437,983
Shares issued for cash
10,000,000
1,000,000
-
-
-
1,000,000
Shares issued cost
-
(45,927)
13,176
-
-
(32,751)
Stock options exercised
250,000
27,500
-
-
-
27,500
Warrants exercised
14,827,000
1,142,890
-
-
-
1,142,890
Share-based compensation
-
-
926,857
-
-
926,857
Performance shares issuable
-
-
-
38,490
-
38,490
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(790,439)
(790,439)
Balance at May 31, 2021
127,707,778
$ 45,072,278
$ 5,024,975
$
221,349
$ (47,568,072)
$
2,750,530
Balance at August 31, 2021
129,440,778
$ 45,209,338
$ 5,009,225
$
233,647
$ (47,986,790)
$
2,465,420
Warrants exercised
3,305,000
495,750
-
-
-
495,750
Performance shares issuable
-
-
-
69,140
-
69,140
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(821,212)
(821,212)
Balance at May 31, 2022
132,745,778
$ 45,705,088
$ 5,009,225
$
302,787
$ (48,808,002)
$
2,209,098
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
