    ICM   CA45107N2059

ICONIC MINERALS LTD.

(ICM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:24 2022-08-02 pm EDT
0.1250 CAD   +13.64%
Iconic Minerals : Financial Statement - Third Quarter

08/02/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
ICONIC MINERALS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(Unaudited - prepared by management)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

VANCOUVER, BC

July 25, 2022

Iconic Minerals Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

May 31,

August 31,

2022

2021

As at

-$-

-$-

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

233,501

1,238,780

Restricted cash (Note 3)

5,812,899

1,133,063

Prepaid expenses

78,189

7,672

Receivables (Note 4)

12,623

18,699

Marketable securities (Note 5)

106,495

291,475

6,243,707

2,689,689

Non-current assets

Exploration advances (Note 6)

316,990

4,874

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

4,620,516

4,348,605

TOTAL ASSETS

11,181,213

7,043,168

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)

1,501,569

1,563,837

Advances from operating partner (Note 6)

5,812,899

1,133,063

Current portion of long-term liabilities (Note 9)

140,000

140,000

7,454,468

2,836,900

Long-term liabilities (Note 9)

1,466,929

1,690,403

Rehabilitation obligation (Note 6)

50,718

50,445

TOTAL LIABILITIES

8,972,115

4,577,748

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 10)

45,705,088

45,209,338

Reserves (Note 10)

5,009,225

5,009,225

Performance shares issuable (Note 6)

302,787

233,647

Deficit

(48,808,002)

(47,986,790)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,209,098

2,465,420

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

11,181,213

7,043,168

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 14)

Approved by the Directors:

"Jurgen Wolf"

"Richard Kern"

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Nine months ended

Three months ended

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

-$-

-$-

-$-

-$-

EXPENSES

Business development (Note 8)

135,982

287,103

45,000

173,183

Consulting (Note 8)

94,190

149,471

24,000

33,051

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

6,514

(75,664)

(2,258)

(50,985)

Interest expense (Note 9)

34,992

39,696

11,664

13,232

Management fees (Note 8)

75,021

75,476

24,972

24,490

Office administration (Note 8)

117,498

101,261

39,175

30,386

Professional fees

164,670

90,256

70,989

11,950

Shareholder communications

57,861

74,897

10,016

32,557

Share-based compensation (Notes 8 and 10)

-

926,857

-

-

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

39,263

23,106

7,245

7,878

Operating loss

(725,991)

(1,692,459)

(230,803)

(275,742)

Management fee income (Note 6)

18,947

-

11,191

-

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

(487)

-

-

-

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 5)

72,087

(12,569)

(20,155)

(255,950)

Gain (loss) on sale of marketable securities (Note 5)

(303,852)

424,089

(110,195)

103,136

Gain on sale of previously impaired assets (Note 5 and 6)

118,084

490,500

-

-

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(821,212)

(790,439)

(349,962)

(428,556)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

131,078,031

113,409,901

132,745,778

126,786,952

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Share capital

Performance

Number of shares

Amount

Reserves

shares

Deficit

Total

issuable

Balance at August 31, 2020

102,630,778

$ 42,947,815

$ 4,084,942

$

182,859

$ (46,777,633)

$

437,983

Shares issued for cash

10,000,000

1,000,000

-

-

-

1,000,000

Shares issued cost

-

(45,927)

13,176

-

-

(32,751)

Stock options exercised

250,000

27,500

-

-

-

27,500

Warrants exercised

14,827,000

1,142,890

-

-

-

1,142,890

Share-based compensation

-

-

926,857

-

-

926,857

Performance shares issuable

-

-

-

38,490

-

38,490

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(790,439)

(790,439)

Balance at May 31, 2021

127,707,778

$ 45,072,278

$ 5,024,975

$

221,349

$ (47,568,072)

$

2,750,530

Balance at August 31, 2021

129,440,778

$ 45,209,338

$ 5,009,225

$

233,647

$ (47,986,790)

$

2,465,420

Warrants exercised

3,305,000

495,750

-

-

-

495,750

Performance shares issuable

-

-

-

69,140

-

69,140

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(821,212)

(821,212)

Balance at May 31, 2022

132,745,778

$ 45,705,088

$ 5,009,225

$

302,787

$ (48,808,002)

$

2,209,098

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iconic Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
