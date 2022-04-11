Iconic Minerals : Interim Financial Report - Q3 May 31, 2021

ICONIC MINERALS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(Unaudited - prepared by management)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

VANCOUVER, BC

July 28, 2021

Iconic Minerals Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

May 31, August 31, 2021 2020 -$- -$- ASSETS Current assets Cash 3,286,908 117,561 Prepaid expenses 2,661 125,000 Receivables (Note 3) 35,921 33,445 Marketable securities (Note 4) 419,600 525,919 3,745,090 801,925 Non-current assets Exploration advances (Note 5) - 114,113 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5) 4,428,211 3,665,169 TOTAL ASSETS 8,173,301 4,581,207 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6) 3,648,303 2,040,364 Current portion of long-term liabilities (Note 8) 130,000 130,000 3,778,303 2,170,364 Long-term liabilities (Note 8) 1,596,180 1,920,484 Rehabilitation obligation (Note 5) 48,288 52,376 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,422,771 4,143,224 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 9) 45,072,278 42,947,815 Reserves (Note 9) 5,024,975 4,084,942 Performance shares issuable (Note 5) 221,349 182,859 Deficit (47,568,072) (46,777,633) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,750,530 437,983 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,173,301 4,581,207 Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 13) Approved by the Directors:

"Jurgen Wolf"

"Richard Kern"

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Nine months endedMay 31, 2021 -$-

EXPENSES

Business development Consulting (Note 7)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) Interest expense (Note 8) Management fees (Note 7) Office administration (Note 7) Professional fees Shareholder communications

Share-based compensation (Notes 7 and 9) Transfer agent and regulatory fees

Operating loss

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 4)

Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4)

Gain on disposal of Hercules property (Note 4 and 5)

Gain on forgiveness of debt (Note 7)

Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

287,103

149,471

(75,664)

39,696

75,476

101,261

90,256

74,897

926,857

23,106

(1,692,459)

- (12,569) 424,089 490,500 -

(790,439)May 31, 2020 -$-

9,621

48,500

52,662

50,013

79,777

117,736

38,936

320 -

11,758

Three months endedMay 31, 2021 -$-

173,183

33,051 24,500

(50,985) 39,311

13,232 16,671

24,490 28,102

30,386 38,622

11,950 7,500

32,557 160

- 7,878

(409,323) (275,742)May 31, 2020 -$-

-- 6,239

(161,105)

(1,563) 190,500 -

- (255,950)

103,136

(701) 200,700 -

888,506 - 168,506

194,138 - 194,138

862,258

(428,556) 401,538

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

113,409,901

82,630,778

126,786,952

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

82,630,778

Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Balance at August 31, 2019

Performance shares issuable Income for the period Balance at May 31, 2020

Balance at August 31, 2020

Shares issued for cash Share issued cost Stock options exercised Warrants exercised Share-based compensation Performance shares issuable Loss for the period

Balance at May 31, 2021

Share capitalNumber of sharesReservesAmountPerformance shares issuable

82,630,778 - - 82,630,778

$ 41,962,355 - - $ 41,962,355

$ 4,083,201 - - $ 4,083,201

$

159,232 $ (47,364,122)

14,729 -$

173,961

102,630,778 $ 42,947,815

10,000,000 1,000,000

$ 4,084,942

- 250,000 14,827,000 - - - 127,707,778

(45,927)

27,500 1,142,890 - - - $ 45,072,278

-

13,176

-

-926,857 - - 926,857

$

182,859 - - - -

- - $ 5,024,975

38,490 - 38,490

-

$

221,349

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statementsDeficit

Total

$ (1,159,334)

- 14,729

862,258 862,258

$ (46,501,864)

$ (46,777,633)

- - - -

(790,439)

$ (47,568,072)

$

(282,347)

$

437,983 1,000,000

(32,751)

27,500 1,142,890

$

(790,439) 2,750,530