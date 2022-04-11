Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Iconic Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICM   CA45107N2059

ICONIC MINERALS LTD.

(ICM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/11 02:52:03 pm EDT
0.1450 CAD   -3.33%
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : CFO Certificate - Q1 Nov 30, 2020
PU
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : CEO Certificate - Q1 Nov 30, 2020
PU
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : MD&A - Q1 Nov 30, 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iconic Minerals : Interim Financial Report - Q3 May 31, 2021

04/11/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICONIC MINERALS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(Unaudited - prepared by management)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

VANCOUVER, BC

July 28, 2021

Iconic Minerals Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

May 31,

August 31,

2021

2020

-$-

-$-

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

3,286,908

117,561

Prepaid expenses

2,661

125,000

Receivables (Note 3)

35,921

33,445

Marketable securities (Note 4)

419,600

525,919

3,745,090

801,925

Non-current assets

Exploration advances (Note 5)

-

114,113

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

4,428,211

3,665,169

TOTAL ASSETS

8,173,301

4,581,207

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)

3,648,303

2,040,364

Current portion of long-term liabilities (Note 8)

130,000

130,000

3,778,303

2,170,364

Long-term liabilities (Note 8)

1,596,180

1,920,484

Rehabilitation obligation (Note 5)

48,288

52,376

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,422,771

4,143,224

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 9)

45,072,278

42,947,815

Reserves (Note 9)

5,024,975

4,084,942

Performance shares issuable (Note 5)

221,349

182,859

Deficit

(47,568,072)

(46,777,633)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,750,530

437,983

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

8,173,301

4,581,207

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 13)

Approved by the Directors:

"Jurgen Wolf"

"Richard Kern"

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Nine months endedMay 31, 2021 -$-

EXPENSES

Business development Consulting (Note 7)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) Interest expense (Note 8) Management fees (Note 7) Office administration (Note 7) Professional fees Shareholder communications

Share-based compensation (Notes 7 and 9) Transfer agent and regulatory fees

Operating loss

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 4)

Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4)

Gain on disposal of Hercules property (Note 4 and 5)

Gain on forgiveness of debt (Note 7)

Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

287,103

149,471

(75,664)

39,696

75,476

101,261

90,256

74,897

926,857

23,106

(1,692,459)

- (12,569) 424,089 490,500 -

(790,439)May 31, 2020 -$-

9,621

48,500

52,662

50,013

79,777

117,736

38,936

320 -

11,758

Three months endedMay 31, 2021 -$-

173,183

33,051 24,500

(50,985) 39,311

13,232 16,671

24,490 28,102

30,386 38,622

11,950 7,500

32,557 160

- 7,878

  • (409,323) (275,742)May 31, 2020 -$-

-- 6,239

(161,105)

(1,563) 190,500 -

- (255,950)

103,136

(701) 200,700 -

888,506 - 168,506

194,138 - 194,138

862,258

(428,556) 401,538

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

113,409,901

82,630,778

126,786,952

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

82,630,778

Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Balance at August 31, 2019

Performance shares issuable Income for the period Balance at May 31, 2020

Balance at August 31, 2020

Shares issued for cash Share issued cost Stock options exercised Warrants exercised Share-based compensation Performance shares issuable Loss for the period

Balance at May 31, 2021

Share capitalNumber of sharesReservesAmountPerformance shares issuable

82,630,778 - - 82,630,778

$ 41,962,355 - - $ 41,962,355

$ 4,083,201 - - $ 4,083,201

$

  • 159,232 $ (47,364,122)

14,729 -$

173,961

  • 102,630,778 $ 42,947,815

  • 10,000,000 1,000,000

$ 4,084,942

- 250,000 14,827,000 - - - 127,707,778

(45,927)

27,500 1,142,890 - - - $ 45,072,278

-

13,176

-

-926,857 - - 926,857

$

182,859 - - - -

- - $ 5,024,975

38,490 - 38,490

-

$

221,349

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statementsDeficit

Total

$ (1,159,334)

- 14,729

862,258 862,258

$ (46,501,864)

$ (46,777,633)

- - - -

(790,439)

$ (47,568,072)

$

(282,347)

$

437,983 1,000,000

(32,751)

27,500 1,142,890

$

(790,439) 2,750,530

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iconic Minerals Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 19:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICONIC MINERALS LTD.
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : CFO Certificate - Q1 Nov 30, 2020
PU
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : CEO Certificate - Q1 Nov 30, 2020
PU
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : MD&A - Q1 Nov 30, 2020
PU
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : CFO Certificate- Q2 Feb 28, 2021
PU
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : CEO Certificate- Q2 Feb 28, 2021
PU
03:11pICONIC MINERALS : MD&A - Q2 Feb 28, 2021
PU
03:01pICONIC MINERALS : CFO Certificate - Q3 May 31, 2021
PU
03:01pICONIC MINERALS : CEO Certificate - Q3 May 31, 2021
PU
03:01pICONIC MINERALS : MD&A - Q3 May 31, 2021
PU
03:01pICONIC MINERALS : Interim Financial Report - Q3 May 31, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,9 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart ICONIC MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iconic Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard R. Kern President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jurgen Anton Maximilian Wolf Independent Director
Huitt Tracey Independent Director
Keturah Nathe Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICONIC MINERALS LTD.-26.83%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED25.16%195 957
RIO TINTO PLC25.47%132 618
GLENCORE PLC40.82%89 813
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC38.28%65 911
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)88.03%48 428