Iconic Minerals : Interim Financial Report - Q3 May 31, 2021

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VANCOUVER, BC
July 28, 2021
Iconic Minerals Ltd
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)
May 31,
August 31,
2021
2020
-$-
-$-
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
3,286,908
117,561
Prepaid expenses
2,661
125,000
Receivables (Note 3)
35,921
33,445
Marketable securities (Note 4)
419,600
525,919
3,745,090
801,925
Non-current assets
Exploration advances (Note 5)
-
114,113
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
4,428,211
3,665,169
TOTAL ASSETS
8,173,301
4,581,207
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)
3,648,303
2,040,364
Current portion of long-term liabilities (Note 8)
130,000
130,000
3,778,303
2,170,364
Long-term liabilities (Note 8)
1,596,180
1,920,484
Rehabilitation obligation (Note 5)
48,288
52,376
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,422,771
4,143,224
SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY
Share capital (Note 9)
45,072,278
42,947,815
Reserves (Note 9)
5,024,975
4,084,942
Performance shares issuable (Note 5)
221,349
182,859
Deficit
(47,568,072)
(46,777,633)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,750,530
437,983
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
8,173,301
4,581,207
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 13)
Approved by the Directors:
"Jurgen Wolf"
"Richard Kern"
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Iconic Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)
Nine months endedMay 31, 2021 -$-
EXPENSES
Business development Consulting (Note 7)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) Interest expense (Note 8) Management fees (Note 7) Office administration (Note 7) Professional fees Shareholder communications
Share-based compensation (Notes 7 and 9) Transfer agent and regulatory fees
Operating loss
Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 4)
Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4)
Gain on disposal of Hercules property (Note 4 and 5)
Gain on forgiveness of debt (Note 7)
Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
287,103
149,471
(75,664)
39,696
75,476
101,261
90,256
74,897
926,857
23,106
(1,692,459)
- (12,569) 424,089 490,500 -
(790,439)May 31, 2020 -$-
9,621
48,500
52,662
50,013
79,777
117,736
38,936
320 -
11,758
Three months endedMay 31, 2021 -$-
173,183
33,051 24,500
(50,985) 39,311
13,232 16,671
24,490 28,102
30,386 38,622
11,950 7,500
32,557 160
- 7,878
(409,323) (275,742)May 31, 2020 -$-
-- 6,239
(161,105)
(1,563) 190,500 -
- (255,950)
103,136
(701) 200,700 -
888,506 - 168,506
194,138 - 194,138
862,258
(428,556) 401,538
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
113,409,901
82,630,778
126,786,952
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
82,630,778
Iconic Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes inShareholders'Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)
Balance at August 31, 2019
Performance shares issuable Income for the period Balance at May 31, 2020
Balance at August 31, 2020
Shares issued for cash Share issued cost Stock options exercised Warrants exercised Share-based compensation Performance shares issuable Loss for the period
Balance at May 31, 2021
Share capitalNumber of sharesReservesAmountPerformance shares issuable
82,630,778- - 82,630,778
$ 41,962,355- - $ 41,962,355
$ 4,083,201- - $ 4,083,201
$
159,232 $ (47,364,122)
14,729 -$
173,961
102,630,778 $ 42,947,815
10,000,000 1,000,000
$ 4,084,942
- 250,000 14,827,000 - - -127,707,778
(45,927)
27,500 1,142,890 - - -$ 45,072,278
-
13,176
-
-926,857 - - 926,857
$
182,859- - - -
- -$ 5,024,975
38,490 - 38,490
-
$
221,349
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statementsDeficit
Total
$ (1,159,334)
- 14,729
862,258 862,258
$ (46,501,864)
$ (46,777,633)
- - - -
(790,439)
$ (47,568,072)
$
(282,347)
$
437,9831,000,000
(32,751)
27,500 1,142,890
$
(790,439)2,750,530
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Iconic Minerals Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 19:00:06 UTC.