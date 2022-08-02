Iconic Minerals : MD&A Third Quarter 08/02/2022 | 03:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ICONIC MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 Dated: July 25, 2022 OVERVIEW The following management discussion and analysis ("MDA") of the financial position of Iconic Minerals Ltd. ("Company") and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021 and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended May 31, 2022. All monetary amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The financial statements together with this MDA are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Company. Except as described in Note 2 to the Financial Statements, the accounting policies in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021. Additional information related to the Company is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the Company's website at www.iconicmineralsltd.com, or by requesting further information from the Company's head office in Vancouver. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Information contained in this MDA that is not historical fact may be considered "forward looking statements". These forward looking statements sometimes include words to the effect that management believes or expects a stated condition or result. All estimates and statements that describe the Company's objectives, goals or plans are forward looking statements. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including such variables as new information regarding recoverable reserves, changes in commodity demand and prices, legislative, environmental and other regulatory or political changes, competition in areas where the Company operates, and other factors discussed herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ICM) is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada leading to NI43-101 compliant mineral resources in the near term. Although its Canadian properties were impaired in prior fiscal years, the Company continues to investigate new Canadian properties to acquire and explore. In December 2015, the Company entered into a property option agreement with a related party to acquire a 100% interest in certain Lithium claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The Company has expanded its Bonnie Claire lithium project to 921 claims comprising 18,420 acres (28.75 mi2). The Company holds highly prospective gold exploration properties in Nevada with the potential to host both Carlin- type and Round Mountain style gold/silver deposits. The Company, through option agreements, has acquired 50% interests in the New Pass and Midas South properties located in Nevada. In September 2011 the Company entered into an earn-in agreement to acquire up to a 70% interest in a lease in the Hercules Project located in Lyon County, Nevada. During fiscal 2014, the Company amended the earn-in agreement to obtain an additional 30% interest in the lease of the property (for a total of 100%). In August 2019 the Company entered into an agreement with Great Basin Resources Inc., Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation and Hercules Gold USA, a subsidiary of Eclipse, on the Hercules project. The terms of the amended underlying lease agreement are disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. In January 2018 the Company entered into an exclusive definitive licensing agreement with St-Georges Platinum and Base Metals Ltd. ("St-Georges") to utilize its proprietary lithium extraction, purification and processing technology. 1 ICONIC MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 The Agreement grants the Company the exclusive right to a site license within the state Nevada, to use St-Georges' proprietary and related technology, products, patents and future improvements for the purpose of extracting, processing and selling lithium. Pursuant to the Agreement, St-Georges has agreed to provide engineering and technical services on all licensed production sites. In consideration for the licensing rights, the Company has agreed to issue St-Georges a total of 5,000,000 common shares in its capital stock in stages over a 36 months period, subject to performance benchmarks outlined below: 2,000,000 common shares upon Stage 1 Benchmark completion: which is defined by the delivery of an independent laboratory report currently commissioned by St-Georges, indicating positive viable lithium recoveries; (On August 29, 2019, 2,000,000 common shares were issued to St-Georges)

St-Georges, indicating positive viable lithium recoveries; (On August 29, 2019, 2,000,000 common shares were issued to St-Georges) 1,500,000 shares upon Stage 2 Benchmark completion: which is defined by independent report describing results of initial pilot mining operations and the processing of a minimum of one metric ton in a simulated industrial environment; and

1,500,000 shares upon Stage 3 Benchmark completion: which is defined by the reception of a Preliminary Economical Assessment Report or at commercialization decision or the third-year anniversary mark of this Agreement assuming other issuance have been completed. The Company has agreed to pay a Net Revenue Interest Royalty (NRI) of 5% on all minerals produced and sold on all production sites licensed with St-Georges' technologies. The Company is entitled to receive 20% of royalties received by SX from other operations within a specified area. During the year ended August 31, 2019, the Company executed an option to invest $100,000 into units of St-Georges at a price of $0.10 per unit in a private placement. In addition, in July 2019, the Company received the Phase I independent report titled "Bonnie Claire Metallurgical Evaluation and Process Development" from St-Georges. St- Georges has developed Nitric Acid leaching methodology that puts between 99.97% and 100% of the lithium from the sediments into solution at room temperature within 1-4 hours. St-Georges completed a performance benchmark resulting in the Company issuing 2,000,000 common shares with a value of $234,000 to St-Georges. The shares will remain in escrow for three years. On February 28, 2019, the Company launched a "CEO Verified" discussion forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment. UNITED STATES Overview With the farm out of the Hercules Project the Company has brought in additional funding which will be used to develop the Bonnie Claire project. The New Pass and Midas South properties will be further explored once the property is advanced. Lithium Project, Nevada Bonnie Claire In December 2015, the Company entered into a property option agreement with a related party (Richard Kern, CEO) ("Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in certain Lithium claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The Company may earn its 100% interest in the property by: (a) reimbursing expenses not to exceed US $20,000 for the property (paid); (b) expending initial claim filing fees and expenses estimated to be US $76,500 (paid); and (c) expending US $100,000 (incurred) for the first-year exploration development program, and by thereafter completing additional work requirements for the second (US $200,000-incurred), third (US $400,000-incurred) and fourth (US $600,000) year totaling US $1,200,000. 2 ICONIC MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 The Vendor will retain a 4.5% NSR royalty, 1.5% of which the Company shall have the right to buy back within 90 days of the property going into production for US $2,000,000, and an additional 1.5% of which the Company shall have the right to buy back within 180 days of the property going into production for US $4,000,000; and (b) a cash payment of US $1,000,000 to be made by the Company to the Vendor upon the property attaining commercial production. The Property is a lithium brine target. It is located within a valley that is over +20 miles (+30 km) long and 12 miles (20 km) wide into which streams from an +800 mi2 (2,070 km2) drainage basin empty. The source rocks are quartz- rich volcanics that contain anomalous amounts of lithium. Sampling of salt flats within the basin indicates lithium values in salt samples ranging from 50 to 340 ppm. The deeper part of a gravity low within the valley is 12 miles (20 km) long, and initial estimates of the depth to bedrock ranges from 1,500 to 2,000 feet (460-610 m) within this low. The current claim block covers the gravity low and associated mud flats that could be used for evaporation ponds if significant lithium brines are discovered in drilling. In the summer and fall of 2016 the Company drilled two exploration wells to test for lithium brine. Although the brines intersected contained marginal amounts of lithium, the sediments drilled were found to contain abundant lithium averaging over 1000 ppm. Initial leach tests of the sediments indicate recoveries of over 95% of the lithium using a dilute acid leach. Further metallurgical testing was initiated in late fall. In May 2017, the Company completed one shallow drill hole of a lithium brine target. Both brine and sediment samples were collected continuously to a total depth of 300 feet (91.4 m). The sediments drilled consisted primarily of fine- grained sand and silt with occasional clay layers. In June 2018, the Company completed its third deep drill hole. The hole was drilled to a deph of 567 meters (1860 feet) and intersected large thicknesses of green, clay-rich sediments, that contained high lithium content in the first two deep hotes drilled. Assay and bulk metallurgical samples of the sediments were collected in 20 foot (6.1m) intervals. Samples for assay has been securely transported to the geochem labs for further analysis. In October 2018, the Company completed a NI 43-101 technical resource study. The report defined inferred resources of 5,370 billion kilograms or 11.839 billion pounds of elemental lithium. The lithium carbonate equivalent consists of lithium carbonate and lithium chloride. The average grade of the current resources is 963 ppm lithium. Bulk sample metallurgy was conducted by St-Georges. On April 1, 2019, St-Georges achieved complete and total recovery in leach of lithium from the bulk material and reported leaching 100% of the lithium while not affecting 88% of the remaining solids. The process uses Nitric and Citric acid at room temperature which reduces cost over other leaching methods. The sample tested which contained 963 ppm Li before processing contained 8,025 ppm lithium after processing, a gain of 833 percent, and because the leach process removes most of the salts from the sediment, the remaining material may be suitable for a nitrate- based fertilizer by-product. The Company plans to do more metallurgical testing in 2021. At the end of 2019, the Company finalized plans for its 2020 drilling program at Bonnie Claire. Five drill holes averaging 300 feet (90 m) depth will be drilled in the southern portion of the project area in an area of anomalous surface lithium values and interpreted faults. The purpose of the drilling program is to define shallow lithium mineralization which the Company can utilize for bulk sampling and extend the resource to the south. The Shallow holes will be drilled using a tracked or buggy reverse circulation (RC) rig suitable for the salt flats being tested. Down- hole sediment samples will be collected continuously in 20 feet (6 m) intervals and sent to a geochem lab for analysis. Drilling will be initiated when the wet season has ended and the salt flats dry sufficiently to allow access. In August 2020, the Company has mobilized a drill crew and drilling equipment to the Bonnie Claire. The drilling contract was signed with Harris Exploration Drilling of Fallon, Nevada, for both core and RC drilling. The exploration program will consist of 3-5 vertical reverse circulation (RC) holes 90-120meters(300-400 feet) in depth and 2 vertical core holes 90-120 meters (300-400 feet) in depth. The RC drilling will provide additional samples for metallurgical testing as well as expand the existing resource. The core holes will be the first drilled on the Bonnie Claire, and will be used in engineering studies for a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). All of the planned drill holes are south of the previous deep drilling (BC1601-1801) in an area of linear lithium anomalies found by surface grid sampling. In past drilling the shallowest depth of lithium rich sediments that was intercepted was at 6 meters (20 feet) and contained +600 ppm Li, which increased at depth with Li values up to 2250 ppm. In addition to collecting the sediments for 3 ICONIC MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 testing, because the surface anomalies may indicate near-surface lithium brine, preliminary semi-quantitative brine sample will also be taken from all holes during drilling. In September 2020, the Company completed two core holes at Bonnie Claire. A total of 221 meters (726 feet) of drilling was completed in the two vertical holes. Both NQ (7.57 cm. or 3 inch diameter) core holes had excellent recovery except in rare sandy beds. Dark green claystone, indicative of lithium bearing sediments, were intersected from 2.4 meters (8 feet) to total depth in both holes. The claystone is overlain by thin alluvial cover. The core was quartered using a core saw and one quarter set to ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada for multi-element analysis. The remaining core will be used in engineering studies for a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). In October 2020, the Company received geochemical results for sediments from two core holes at Bonnie Claire. Both drill holes contain intercepts of +1,000 ppm lithium and continue to show that results are consistent with those from prior drilling. Sediment geochemical analysis was done by ALS Chemex of Reno, Nevada. Core hole BC2001C intersected 67 meters (220 feet) averaging 1209 ppm Li and contained a high of 1710 ppm Li. Core hole BC2002C contained a high of 1070 ppm Li. Occasional lighter colored sediments seen in the core may indicate some leaching of soluble elements is occurring. Water samples, highly diluted by added drill water, were taken from each core hole. The water samples were analyzed for dissolved lithium by Western Environmental Testing of Sparks, Nevada. Of the four samples taken the high for dissolved lithium was 38 ppm. The highest water sample taken in all of the Company's previous drilling at Bonnie Claire, with the exception of one non-repeatable sample, was 4.1 ppm Li. As a result of these encouraging results the water sampling was also taken in the RC drilling program. These samples were taken at rod changes after clearing the hole of drill water. In October 2020, the RC (reverse circulation) drilling has now been completed. A total of four holes ranging from 61 to 109 meters (200 to 358 feet) were drilled to expand the resource and collect samples for metallurgy. Samples have been sent for testing to ALS Chemex of Reno Nevada for assaying. The drilling extended the current resource approximately 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) to the south. On November 30, 2020, the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bonaventure, entered into an option agreement ("NL Option Agreement") with Nevada Lithium Corp. ("Nevada Lithium"), which provides for the earn-in by Nevada Lithium of an up to 50% interest in the Bonnie Claire lithium property and the subsequent formation of a joint venture among the Company, Bonaventure and Nevada Lithium ("NL Joint Venture"). On November 30, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with the Vendor of the Bonnie Claire option agreement, a party related by virtue of a common director, so as to: (i) reduce the 4.5% Net Smelter Returns to 2.0% payable to Vendor or its designated assignees; and (ii) remove the right of the Company to buy back any portion of the Net Smelter Returns; In connection with the NL Option Agreement, the Company, Bonaventure and Nevada Lithium acknowledged and agreed that the obligation to make a cash payment of $1,000,000 to the Vendor upon the property attaining commercial production pursuant to the provision of the Bonnie Claire option agreement shall be payable by the parties to the NL Joint Venture in accordance with the parties' participating interest in the NL Joint Venture, all on the terms and subject to the conditions set out herein. Pursuant to the NL Option Agreement, Nevada Lithium may exercise the Option in the three stages by funding US$5,600,000 in cumulative exploration expenditures on the Bonnie Claire Property as follow: Phase I - acquire 20% interest by incurring exploration expenditures of US$1,600,000 on or before March 8, 2021;(received)

Phase II - acquire 15% interest in the property by incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$2,000,000 on or before December 1, 2021; (received)

Phase III - acquire 15% interest in the property by incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$2,000,000 on or before December 15, 2021. (received) During the period ended May 31, 2022, the Company has been sent USD$5,600,000 from Nevada Lithium, and Nevada Lithium has now obtained a 50% interest in the joint venture on the Bonnie Claire property. 4 ICONIC MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 Upon the exercise of the Option in full, the Company and Nevada Lithium will form a joint venture for the development of Bonnie Claire property, with the initial joint venture interests of the parties being 50% as to the Company and 50% as to Nevada Lithium. The Company and Nevada Lithium will each fund approved NL Joint Venture work programs in proportion to their joint venture ownership percentage; provided that if a party contributes less than its proportionate interest to a work program, that party's interest in the NL Joint Venture will be reduced. If a party's interest is reduced to 10% or less, such party's ownership interest will automatically convert to a 0.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty if the Option Phase II exploration expenditures have not been funded or a 1% NSR royalty if the Option Phase II exploration expenditures have been funded. The non-diluting party may repurchase at any time (i) the 0.5% NSR royalty for US$1,000,000; or (ii) the 1% NSR royalty for US$2,000,000, payable in cash. Subject to the terms of the NL Option Agreement, prior to the formation of the NL Joint Venture, Bonaventure will be the operator of the Bonnie Claire Property. As at May 31, 2022, the Company has $5,812,899 (August 31, 2021 - $1,133,063) advances from operating partner, and recorded $18,947 (2021 - $nil) management fee income from the Bonnie Claire project during the period ended May 31, 2022. The Company received an advance of finances toward the initial phase I exploration expenditures, which were used to acquire additional mining claims at the Bonnie Claire property. The acquisition ensures that the Company has sufficient land for major expansion of the exploration and development of the Bonnie Claire property. These additional claims include 220 placer claims totaling 4,400 acres, which increase the total claims held to 921 or 18,420 acres (74 square kilometers or 28.6 square miles). All of the claims are located on federal lands controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. Sediment-hosted lithium must be held by placer claims on federal lands in the United States. On September 1, 2021, the Company released an updated NI 43-101 resource report for the Bonnie Claire project. The report used data collected from drilling results of three deep drill holes (average 550 meters) and seven shallow drill holes (average 90 meters) drilled to date. A prefeasibility study or feasibility study is required to state mineral reserves. In October 2021, the Company and its JV partner also completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") also being done by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. This resource as reported in the PEA is as follows: Extraction Mass Li Grade Li Li Carbonate Class Method Applied (Million Equivalent (ppm) (Million kg) for Constraint Tonnes) (Million kg) Inferred Borehole 3,407.3 1,013.0 3,451.5 18,372.3 Bonnie Claire project economics shown in the PEA are favorable, providing positive NPV values at varying lithium carbonate prices, capital costs, and operating costs. The project has the potential to be a major supplier of lithium products in the world, and additional work is warranted. The next claims fees of approximately US$123,025 are due to the Bureau of Land Management and Nye County in August 2022. Smith Creek In October 2016, the Company entered into a lithium property option agreement with a company related via a common director (Richard Kern, CEO) to acquire a 100% interest in placer mining claims acres in Nevada. The Company may earn its 100% interest in the property by: (a) reimbursing the vendor for all documented expenses, not to exceed US $40,000; (b) expending initial and annual claim filing fees and expenses being, US $133,100, and (c) also expending for exploration in the first year US $200,000 (Partially unexpended), second year US $500,000, third year US $500,000 and fourth year US $1,000,000, totaling US $2,000,000. The annual claims fees were paid by the optionor in August 2021, and billed to the Company. The next claims fees of approximately US$245,908 are due in August 2022. The optionor agrees that the claims are in good standing. Further, the Company intends to raise funds through a private placement which will be used to address any outstanding requirements. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Disclaimer Iconic Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:04 UTC.

