Iconic Minerals : Notice and Information Circular for Annual General and Special Meeting

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the transaction described in this Management Information Circular.

Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Suite 303, 595 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T5

Dear Shareholders:

The directors of Iconic Minerals Ltd. ("Iconic") invite you to attend the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders"), of Iconic to be held at Suite 303, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), on May 26, 2023.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote upon a proposed arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Iconic, its securityholders, 1259318 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Iconic ("Iconic MergeCo"), Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. ("Nevada Lithium") and 1406917 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nevada Lithium ("Nevada Lithium MergeCo"), as announced on March 27, 2023.

At the effective time of the Arrangement, each of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Iconic (as renamed and redesignated Iconic Class A common shares) will be exchanged for (i) one share of a new class of common shares without par value in Iconic's capital; and (ii) a fractional amount of an Iconic MergeCo common share (each, an "Iconic MergeCo Share"), such that, each Shareholder will hold a proportionate interest in Iconic MergeCo, provided that Iconic will retain a 10% interest in Iconic MergeCo. Iconic MergeCo will then amalgamate with Nevada Lithium MergeCo, and continue as one corporation (the "Amalgamation"). In connection with the Amalgamation, the Iconic MergeCo shareholders will receive shares of Nevada Lithium in exchange for their Iconic MergeCo Shares, such that immediately following the completion of the Amalgamation, the shareholders of Iconic MergeCo (as a group) and the shareholders of Nevada Lithium (as a group) will each hold 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada Lithium, on a non-diluted basis (after giving effect to the debt settlements to be completed by Nevada Lithium, but prior to giving effect to Nevada Lithium's and its wholly owned subsidiary, 1396483 B.C. Ltd.'s, concurrent offering of subscription receipts and promissory notes), as more particularly described in the accompanying management information circular (the "Circular").

The transaction will benefit the Shareholders by allowing them to participate in the future upside of Nevada Lithium and the Bonnie Claire project, located in Nye County, Nevada (the "Bonnie Claire Project") while retaining the future growth potential of Iconic's U.S. mineral properties. Additionally, following the Arrangement, Nevada Lithium will benefit from 100% consolidated ownership in the Bonnie Claire Project, which will enhance Nevada Lithium's ability to negotiate with strategic investors and lithium end-users.

Detailed information in respect of matters contemplated by the Arrangement is set out in the accompanying Circular. Please review the Circular carefully as it has been prepared to help you make an informed decision on the Arrangement.

The Arrangement must be approved by (i) not less than two-third of the votes cast at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, by the Shareholders; and (ii) a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, by the Shareholders, other than any person that is a "related party" or a "joint actor" with either of the foregoing for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Without the required level of Shareholder approval, the proposed Arrangement cannot be completed. Completion of the Arrangement is also subject to certain required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") and other customary closing conditions, all of which are described in more detail in the Circular.

After thorough review and analysis, the board of directors of Iconic (the "Iconic Board") has adopted the recommendation of a committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Iconic and that the Arrangement is fair from a financial point of view to the Shareholders. THE ICONIC BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE TERMS OF THE ARRANGEMENT AND RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE ARRANGEMENT AT THE MEETING FOR THE REASONS SET OUT IN THE ATTACHED CIRCULAR.

