Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iconix Brand Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICON   US4510553054

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

06/11/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Lancer Capital, LLC. Stockholders will receive $3.15 for each share of Iconix Brand Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $585 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/icon/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-iconix-brand-group-inc-301311042.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
03:44pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Iconix Brand Gr..
PR
01:07pStocks Retreat Midday Amid Inflation Worries
MT
12:57pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Retreats Midday Amid Inflation Worries
MT
12:18pICONIX MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whet..
BU
09:40aICONIX BRAND  : Agrees to Go Private in Deal Valued at $585 Million
MT
09:02aIconix Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired in “Go Private&r..
GL
05/23ICONIX BRAND  : In Memory of Simon Bamber
PU
05/13ICONIX BRAND  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/13ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/13ICONIX BRAND  : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021
AQ
More news