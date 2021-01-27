Iconix Brand : Partners with New Underwear and Sleepwear Licensee for Joe Boxer

New York, NY - January 6, 2021 - Brand management company Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON), has signed a new five-year licensing agreement with PPl Apparel Group to be the new exclusive underwear and sleepwear licensee to re-launch the fresh, happy, optimistic, ageless, and widely recognized Joe Boxer brand in the U.S. Under the new deal, PPl Apparel Group will design and manufacture Joe Boxer underwear and intimates, loungewear and sleepwear for men, women, and kids. The first Joe Boxer collection from PPl Apparel Group will make its exciting debut for the Spring 2021 season. The new line will reflect the Joe Boxer brand's goal to make everyday fun and everyone smile.

Joe Boxer is a lifestyle brand for anyone with a sense of humor. Made to embody the energy and quirkiness the brand is well known for, the new underwear assortment includes well priced basics in an array of solids, prints and patterns with imaginative concepts. Both the men's and women's loungewear and sleepwear collections will be functional silhouettes featuring super soft fabrics. The Men's collection will focus both in cotton lycra as well as performance microfiber and moisture wicking fabrications. The Women's collection will be comprised of laces, stretch fabrics and cottons perfect for any occasion. All collections will take the humorous and irreverent Joe Boxer brand and marry it with today's modern consumer for contagious entertaining fun for your family and friends.

'We chose to partner Joe Boxer with PPl Apparel Group because of their deep expertise and capabilities in the underwear and sleepwear category,' said Bob Galvin, chief executive officer and president at Iconix Brand Group, Inc. 'We look forward to collaborating with Panties Plus Inc. on developing and growing Joe Boxer's offering.'

The new collection of Joe Boxer underwear for the family will be the first category to launch at Department Stores and Online Specialty destinations, with planned expanded distribution in Q3 of 2021. PPl Apparel Group will continue to roll out Kids sleepwear and loungewear assortments for the 2021 back to school and holiday seasons.

Abe Hanan CEO of PPI APPAREL GROUP is quick to note 'As a company that manufactures over a dozen different licensed brands we are honored and excited to partner with Iconix in the relaunch of this consumer brand. It is not often in licensing that you have the opportunity to work with a brand that's DNA is our product category expertise. When you think of the world and heritage of Joe Boxer you think of Underwear and Loungewear.'

Joe Boxer is one of almost 30 consumer brands owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc. The brand management company owns, licenses and markets its brands through a network of leading retailers and manufacturers that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide.