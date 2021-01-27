Iconix Brand : RHUDE X STARTER Partner to Launch an Exclusive Collection on The Greenhouse App

The limited-edition collections will launch on the Greenhouse App and Foot Locker.

Today, LA-based streetwear label, Rhude in collaboration with heritage American sportswear brand Starter, announced their limited-edition collaboration exclusively with Greenhouse and Foot Locker. The two-part Rhude x Starter collaboration fuses designer Rhuigi Villaseñor's elevated streetwear designs with the throwback Starter silhouettes.

'The collection with Starter through the Greenhouse hub is inspired by the idea to celebrate vintage Starter pieces while adding the Rhude motifs to combine the marriage between both brands in the partnership,' says Rhuigi Villaseñor

The two-part Rhude x Starter collection will be available exclusively on the Greenhouse app on November 27 and priced at $45-$295 and on www.footlocker.com in North America on November 30.

ABOUT GREENHOUSE

Greenhouse is a creative incubator with a distinct goal of creating category-busting collaborations and concepts with the world's leading youth culture tastemakers, at scale an innovation arm of Foot Locker, Inc. Rooted in youth culture Greenhouse aims to discover the next generation of creators across youth culture and craft the vision of the individuals and brands they partner with.

To learn more about Greenhouse, please visit www.projectgreenhouse.com

ABOUT RHUDE

R H U D E, founded by Rhuigi Villaseñor in 2015, is a design venture to showcase luxury ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories with fabrics sourced from the best vendors all over the world. R H U D E focuses on minimalistic effortless style mixed with streetwear sensibilities that focus on fit. R H U D E celebrates the youth and elegance through simple and functional clothes.

ABOUT STARTER

Starter, a premium athletic brand established in 1971 and owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc., pioneered the fusion of sports clothing with popular culture by forging partnerships with the major professional basketball, football, baseball, hockey and college leagues. Starter launched Starter Black Label in 2012 as a premium lifestyle brand extension focusing on a fashion-forward collection of logo branded apparel and accessories. Shortly after, Starter re-launched the legendary Starter jacket, quickly becoming a wardrobe staple for sports fans, athletes and entertainers to express their team pride and street style. In addition to Pro and NCAA outerwear, Starter expanded its NCAA collection to include apparel and headwear categories for more than 120 top NCAA programs. Starter continues to produce the iconic satin jacket, in addition to expanded apparel offerings. For more information, please visit Starter.com.