Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iconix Brand Group, Inc.    ICON

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iconix Brand : RHUDE X STARTER Partner to Launch an Exclusive Collection on The Greenhouse App

01/27/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The limited-edition collections will launch on the Greenhouse App and Foot Locker.

Today, LA-based streetwear label, Rhude in collaboration with heritage American sportswear brand Starter, announced their limited-edition collaboration exclusively with Greenhouse and Foot Locker. The two-part Rhude x Starter collaboration fuses designer Rhuigi Villaseñor's elevated streetwear designs with the throwback Starter silhouettes.

'The collection with Starter through the Greenhouse hub is inspired by the idea to celebrate vintage Starter pieces while adding the Rhude motifs to combine the marriage between both brands in the partnership,' says Rhuigi Villaseñor

The two-part Rhude x Starter collection will be available exclusively on the Greenhouse app on November 27 and priced at $45-$295 and on www.footlocker.com in North America on November 30.

ABOUT GREENHOUSE
Greenhouse is a creative incubator with a distinct goal of creating category-busting collaborations and concepts with the world's leading youth culture tastemakers, at scale an innovation arm of Foot Locker, Inc. Rooted in youth culture Greenhouse aims to discover the next generation of creators across youth culture and craft the vision of the individuals and brands they partner with.

To learn more about Greenhouse, please visit www.projectgreenhouse.com

ABOUT RHUDE
R H U D E, founded by Rhuigi Villaseñor in 2015, is a design venture to showcase luxury ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories with fabrics sourced from the best vendors all over the world. R H U D E focuses on minimalistic effortless style mixed with streetwear sensibilities that focus on fit. R H U D E celebrates the youth and elegance through simple and functional clothes.

ABOUT STARTER
Starter, a premium athletic brand established in 1971 and owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc., pioneered the fusion of sports clothing with popular culture by forging partnerships with the major professional basketball, football, baseball, hockey and college leagues. Starter launched Starter Black Label in 2012 as a premium lifestyle brand extension focusing on a fashion-forward collection of logo branded apparel and accessories. Shortly after, Starter re-launched the legendary Starter jacket, quickly becoming a wardrobe staple for sports fans, athletes and entertainers to express their team pride and street style. In addition to Pro and NCAA outerwear, Starter expanded its NCAA collection to include apparel and headwear categories for more than 120 top NCAA programs. Starter continues to produce the iconic satin jacket, in addition to expanded apparel offerings. For more information, please visit Starter.com.

Disclaimer

Iconix Brand Group Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 21:31:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
04:32pICONIX BRAND : Partners with New Underwear and Sleepwear Licensee for Joe Boxer
PU
04:32pICONIX BRAND : RHUDE X STARTER Partner to Launch an Exclusive Collection on The ..
PU
04:32pICONIX BRAND : Waverly Debuts its First Peel and Stick Wallpaper Collection with..
PU
04:32pICONIX BRAND : Umbro Announce New Partnership With Football Association Of Irela..
PU
04:32pICONIX BRAND : Umbro Launches Youth Sports Equipment at Walmart
PU
04:32pICONIX BRAND : Signs American Exchange Group As New Licensee For Mudd Footwear &..
PU
04:18pICONIX BRAND : Finds New Home for Fashion Brands and Further Cultivates Home Por..
PU
01/04ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
2020ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020ICONIX BRAND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 149 M - -
Net income 2019 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2019 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 21,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert C. Galvin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Peter Cuneo Chairman
John T. McClain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Drew Cohen Lead Independent Director
James A. Marcum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.29.37%21
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.57%311 002
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.02%43 085
VF CORPORATION-0.70%33 201
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-3.85%16 078
MONCLER S.P.A.-3.97%14 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ