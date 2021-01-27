Log in
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iconix Brand : Signs American Exchange Group As New Licensee For Mudd Footwear & Accessories

01/27/2021 | 04:32pm EST
New York, NY, August 26, 2020 - American Exchange Group has signed a three-year licensing deal with Iconix Brand Group, Inc. to be the new North American footwear & accessory licensee for the Mudd brand, the coveted junior's brand known for its premium assortment of denim and aspirational, yet affordable style. The first Mudd girls' and juniors' footwear collection from American Exchange Group will make its debut for the Fall 2020 season. The new line will reflect Mudd's stylish, whimsical, and youthful aesthetic targeting the Millennial and Gen-Z.

Made to embody her free-spirited and outgoing form of self-expression, the Fall footwear assortment includes an array of boot and sneaker styles to make girls feel comfortable, fashionable, and confident in their own skin. Not conforming to traditional norms, the Mudd collection includes casual and rugged boots with lace-up or buckle options, and faux fur trim details for any adventure ahead. High tops and slip-on sneakers appear effortlessly cool with mixed media, two-tone designs, and quilting accents throughout. With this collection the Mudd girl can stand out with her best foot forward to make her dreams a reality.

'We are extremely excited to add Mudd to our brand matrix. Mudd is even more relevant today as the world continues to be a more casualized environment' says Steven Cohen, Executive Vice President of the American Exchange Group.

The collection will launch at department stores and specialty footwear stores.

American Exchange Group will add additional accessory categories for Mudd, including watches and jewelry, as well as a full handbag assortment in Spring 2021.

About American Exchange Group
American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including watches, wearable technology, jewelry, footwear, and handbags American Exchange raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Mudd
Established in 1995 with the launch of the flare jean, Mudd has since become a juniors' denim destination synonymous with casual fashion and a free-spirited lifestyle. Today, the Mudd brand, owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc., represents a generation of independent girls who stand up, stand out and make their dreams a reality. Mudd girls are effortlessly cool while committed to expressing their individuality. They stay true to their unique style and have fun in the process. Product categories include denim, apparel, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home and backpacks.

For updates and more information about Mudd, please visit www.muddjeans.com and the follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
