Iconix Brand : Starter Black Label Honors Black History Month with a Ty Mopkins Exclusive Capsule Collection

New York, NY -February 1, 2021 - STARTER, the premium athletic brand established in 1971 and owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc., teamed up with experienced fashion and lifestyle manager, Ty Mopkins, to design an exclusive collection to celebrate Black History Month. Paying tribute to the rich heritage and influence African American culture has had in fashion, the collection incorporates notable Pan-African colors to celebrate and bring awareness to the importance of black history.

'I wanted to tell the story to today's culture through the colors of our heritage in fashion.' said Ty Mopkins. Mopkins has collaborated with many prominent brands such as Nike, Adidas and New Era to add his unique touch to limited releases for the past several years. As a pilar for the city of Detroit, Mopkins continues to constantly give back to the community.

STARTER BLACK LABEL iconic satin jacket is the centerpiece of the offering collaborating with 14 sports teams within the NBA and MLB such as the PISTONS, LAKERS, BULLS, SIXERS, CELTICS, BUCKS, RAPTORS, KNICKS, NETS, PISTONS, PACERS, HAWKS, YANKEES, DODGERS, TIGERS. Shedding away from signature team colors, the jackets sport an exclusive tri-color design across all teams as a signifier of unity. In light of the current climate, this collection hopes to call for togetherness as we move forward into the new year. In addition to the satin jackets this collection will be rounded out with an additional Detroit Pistons pullover hoodie and long-sleeve tee in honor of Ty Mopkins home state.

This collection will be created and distributed by a STARTER brand's licensee, G-III Sports which is owned by G-III Apparel Group. STARTER BLACK LABEL Black History collection drops today and will be available on StarterBlackLabel.com, Footlocker.com and Fanatics.com as well as the official Detroit Piston's online Shoppistons313shop.com.