Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iconix Brand Group, Inc.    ICON

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iconix Brand : Starter Black Label Honors Black History Month with a Ty Mopkins Exclusive Capsule Collection

02/01/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY -February 1, 2021 - STARTER, the premium athletic brand established in 1971 and owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc., teamed up with experienced fashion and lifestyle manager, Ty Mopkins, to design an exclusive collection to celebrate Black History Month. Paying tribute to the rich heritage and influence African American culture has had in fashion, the collection incorporates notable Pan-African colors to celebrate and bring awareness to the importance of black history.

'I wanted to tell the story to today's culture through the colors of our heritage in fashion.' said Ty Mopkins. Mopkins has collaborated with many prominent brands such as Nike, Adidas and New Era to add his unique touch to limited releases for the past several years. As a pilar for the city of Detroit, Mopkins continues to constantly give back to the community.

STARTER BLACK LABEL iconic satin jacket is the centerpiece of the offering collaborating with 14 sports teams within the NBA and MLB such as the PISTONS, LAKERS, BULLS, SIXERS, CELTICS, BUCKS, RAPTORS, KNICKS, NETS, PISTONS, PACERS, HAWKS, YANKEES, DODGERS, TIGERS. Shedding away from signature team colors, the jackets sport an exclusive tri-color design across all teams as a signifier of unity. In light of the current climate, this collection hopes to call for togetherness as we move forward into the new year. In addition to the satin jackets this collection will be rounded out with an additional Detroit Pistons pullover hoodie and long-sleeve tee in honor of Ty Mopkins home state.

This collection will be created and distributed by a STARTER brand's licensee, G-III Sports which is owned by G-III Apparel Group. STARTER BLACK LABEL Black History collection drops today and will be available on StarterBlackLabel.com, Footlocker.com and Fanatics.com as well as the official Detroit Piston's online Shoppistons313shop.com.

Disclaimer

Iconix Brand Group Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
11:04aICONIX BRAND : Starter Black Label Honors Black History Month with a Ty Mopkins ..
PU
01/28ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27ICONIX BRAND : Iconic Sports Brand STARTER Celebrates its 50th Anniversary & Tea..
PU
01/27ICONIX BRAND : Partners with New Underwear and Sleepwear Licensee for Joe Boxer
PU
01/27ICONIX BRAND : RHUDE X STARTER Partner to Launch an Exclusive Collection on The ..
PU
01/27ICONIX BRAND : Waverly Debuts its First Peel and Stick Wallpaper Collection with..
PU
01/27ICONIX BRAND : Umbro Announce New Partnership With Football Association Of Irela..
PU
01/27ICONIX BRAND : Umbro Launches Youth Sports Equipment at Walmart
PU
01/27ICONIX BRAND : Signs American Exchange Group As New Licensee For Mudd Footwear &..
PU
01/27ICONIX BRAND : Finds New Home for Fashion Brands and Further Cultivates Home Por..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 149 M - -
Net income 2019 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2019 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 37,5 M 37,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert C. Galvin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Peter Cuneo Chairman
John T. McClain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Drew Cohen Lead Independent Director
James A. Marcum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.126.19%38
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.47%304 796
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.56%42 840
VF CORPORATION-10.00%29 980
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-8.91%15 486
MONCLER S.P.A.-7.04%14 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ