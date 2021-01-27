Iconix Brand : Umbro Announce New Partnership With Football Association Of Ireland

Umbro is proud to announce a new partnership with the Republic of Ireland national football team (FAI).

Umbro will supply the national team - men's and women's - from senior through to all underage levels- with kit, training apparel and equipment from November 2020 for a 6-year period.

Ireland will join a host of global teams wearing Umbro kits in a relationship that coincides with an exciting time for Irish football. From Stephen Kenny's senior men's team who are about to embark on the qualification campaign for the 2022 for football biggest tournament to Vera Pauw's senior women's team preparing for their European playoff game, Ireland are competing with the world's best teams at the very top level.

The deal will also include full kit, training apparel and equipment for the Ireland underage teams, including the U21's as they aim to continue their recent impressive run in qualifying for UEFA European Championships.

The new kit for both men and women can be purchased from faishop.com and Elverys Sports from November 5th'.